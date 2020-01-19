Student Union

Virginia School Offers Scholarships to DACA Recipients

By Esha Sarai
January 19, 2020 09:52 AM

When Irma Becerra took over as president of Marymount University in 2018, one of the first tasks presented to her was finding funding for some of the nearly 80 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients on campus.
 
“I think I was a president for a week when the students were sitting around my table and saying this has to happen,” Becerra recounts of her first meeting with the Marymount Dreamer’s Club.
 
“One of the things that the club really needed was resources,” Charlene McCall, president of the Dreamer’s Club, told VOA. “A lot of undocumented students had a lot of trouble finding scholarships, because you've got an application, it says, 'Are you a citizen? Are you an international student? Where do I fit in the box?' ”
 
Recipients of DACA have legal protections in the United States, though they were brought into the country illegally as children. They’re able to go to school and pursue higher education in the country, but they are not eligible for federal financial aid.
 
Whether they are eligible for in-state tuition is determined state by state, and most available funding is through private scholarships such as TheDream.US.
 
Roughly 25 universities are registered as recipients of this fund, which provides incoming students with $7,000 — the equivalent of a Pell Grant.
 
As soon as the Dreamer’s Club presented information on this scholarship to Becerra in late 2018, she began working on it. By fall 2019, Marymount welcomed seven incoming freshmen and transfer students on TheDream.US scholarship.
 
Ashly Trejo Mejia chose to attend Marymount after she was offered the scholarship. But she said the search for a school that could offer her any financial help was daunting.
 
“It was scary,” she said, noting how her experience was different from most of her classmates.
 
“I applied to many schools. I applied out of state, in state, just to see wherever I would get any help. I would call the schools and see if they offered any help or not.  That’s how I would try to figure everything out.”
 
Though Becerra is happy her school was able to provide these incoming students with scholarships, she is still pushing for a bigger fund to provide tuition assistance for more, if not all, of the school’s DACA recipients.
 
“For me, it’s personal,” she explained. “My family left Cuba when I was eight months old, so I understand what it is like to have to leave your country with no assets, with nothing,” she said.
 
Becerra points out that her experience as a political refugee was different.
 
“I was able to get a Pell Grant, get work, get loans. I put myself through college. And my heart really aches for students [that] have so much merit, because our DACA students are top of their class.  They’re such hard workers, they're top performers, and they want to get a degree.”
 
Universities like Marymount are working on a school-by-school basis to help fund the education of DACA recipients, but a wider solution across the country rests in the hands of the Supreme Court.
 
In 2017, President Donald Trump canceled the DACA program, arguing that the previous administration established the program “without proper statutory authority."
 
His decision was challenged by lower courts. The Supreme Court heard arguments for either side late last year.
 
The Court will release its decision on the case by June, but some think the decision could come as early as February.

Related Stories

Kevin Rosenberg was able to have his student debt in bankruptcy.
Student Union
Student Debtor Forgiven $220,000 in School Loans
Law school graduate asks court to consider 'undue hardship' of student loans
Kathleen Struck
By Kathleen Struck
Fri, 01/17/2020 - 23:28
FILE - Haley Robertson, editor of the Daily Orange, left, and managing editor Catherine Leffert lead the student-run newspaper that has covered Syracuse University since 1903, and trained generations of journalists, in Syracuse, N.Y., Sept. 13, 2019.
Student Union
Student Newspapers Face Real World Challenges
Similar to small commercial news outlets, many college papers are lacking money from advertising but are not yet folding
Default Author Profile
By VOA Student Union
Tue, 01/14/2020 - 03:44
Debris is seen from an Ukrainian plane which crashed as authorities work at the scene in Shahedshahr, southwest of Tehran.
Student Union
Canada's Universities Mourn Their Students in Tehran Plane Crash
Eighteen institutions say the dead are among their students and researchers
Default Author Profile
By VOA Student Union
Thu, 01/09/2020 - 20:46
Default Content Teaser
Student Union
Why Are New Foreign Students Veering from the US?
Colleges and universities see less new enrollment again
Kathleen Struck
By Kathleen Struck
Wed, 01/08/2020 - 01:34
Default Author Profile
Written By
Esha Sarai

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube