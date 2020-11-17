Student Union

Wealthy California Couple Receive Prison Terms in College Admissions Scandal

By Reuters
November 17, 2020 06:07 PM
FILE - In this March 12, 2019 file photo people walk at the University Village area of the University of Southern California in…
In this March 12, 2019 file photo, people walk at the University Village area of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

BOSTON - A wealthy California couple was sentenced to prison time on Tuesday after admitting they paid $250,000 to fraudulently help their daughter gain admission to the University of Southern California as a volleyball recruit.

Diane Blake, the co-founder of a retail merchandising company, and Todd Blake, an entrepreneur and investor, were sentenced by U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton in Boston to six weeks and to four months in prison, respectively.

They are among 57 people charged in relation to a vast scheme in which wealthy parents conspired with California college admissions consultant William "Rick" Singer to fraudulently secure spots for their children at universities.

Singer pleaded guilty in 2019 to facilitating cheating on college entrance exams and using bribery to secure the admission of students to selective universities as fake athletic recruits.

The parents include "Desperate Housewives" star Felicity Huffman, who received a 14-day prison sentence, and "Full House" actress Lori Loughlin, who was sentenced to two months in prison.

During a virtual hearing, Gorton also ordered the Blakes to each pay a $125,000 fine. The judge, who has sentenced eight other parents, said the case "boggles the mind."

"I remain unable to understand the misguided and warped thinking that resulted in the commission of this crime," he said.

Diane Blake, 55, co-founded Winston Retail Solutions, whose clients included Nike Inc and Under Armour Inc, according to court records. Todd Blake, 55, worked from home as an investor.

Prosecutors said the Ross, California, residents agreed in 2017 to pay $50,000 in "donations" to a USC athletic fund and $200,000 to Singer's non-profit to secure an illicit guarantee of admission for their daughter.

The donations went to an account controlled by a USC official that prosecutors said accepted bribes to help the children of Singer's clients gain admission as athletic recruits.

Related Stories

U.S. Attorney for District of Massachusetts Andrew Lelling announces indictments in a sweeping college admissions bribery…
USA
College Admissions Scandal Dad Sentenced to Homestay
Dameris, the former CEO of technology services company ASGN Inc., pleaded guilty in June to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 10/07/2020 - 10:33 AM
FILE - This April 1, 2014 file photo shows an ACT Assessment test in Springfield, Ill. The popular ACT college admissions exam…
USA
Private Equity Executive Pleads Guilty in US College Admissions Scandal
Fifty-eight people have been charged in the scandal, in which prosecutors said parents conspired with a California college admissions consultant to secure their children's college admissions fraudulently
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 09/21/2020 - 08:27 PM
FILE - In this March 25, 2019 file photo, Gordon Ernst, a former Georgetown tennis coach, departs federal court in Boston after…
Student Union
More Charges Brought in College Admissions Bribery Scandal
Khoury is the 57th person charged in the nationwide investigation. He's charged with mail fraud and bribery
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 09/02/2020 - 10:38 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Instagram

YouTube