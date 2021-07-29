Tokyo Olympics

US and Chinese Swimmers Highlight Thursday's Gold Medal Races at Tokyo Olympics

By VOA News
July 29, 2021 09:14 AM
Caeleb Dressel of the United States in action in Men's 100m Butterfly, Tokyo, Japan, July 29, 2021.
Caeleb Dressel of the United States in action in Men's 100m Butterfly, Tokyo, Japan, July 29, 2021.

U.S. swimmers added two more gold medals to their collection at the Tokyo Olympics Thursday.

Three days removed from helping the U.S. win gold in the 4x100-meter freestyle relay, Caeleb Dressel set a new Olympic record of 47.02 seconds in the men’s 100-meter freestyle race at the Tokyo Aquatic Center to win his first individual gold medal,  beating Australian Kyle Chalmers by sixth-hundredths (0.60) of a second. Kliment Kolesnikov of the Russian Olympic Committee came in third to take the bronze medal.

Dressel’s 21-year-old teammate Bobby Finke won the gold medal in the first-ever men’s 800-meter freestyle race, outdueling silver medalist Gregorio Paltrinieri of Italy with a time of 7:41.87 (seven minutes, 41.87 seconds), with Ukraine’s Mykhailo Romanchuk winning the bronze.

On the women’s side, China set a new world record of 7:40.33 (seven minutes, 40.33 seconds) to win the 4x200-meter freestyle relay race. The United States finished just four-hundredths (0.40) of a second to edge out Australia for the silver medal, due to Katie Ledecky’s strong performance in the final lap. 

In other races, Izaac Stubblety-Cook added to Australia’s tally of gold medals when he beat Amo Kamminga of the Netherlands in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke, setting a new Olympic record of 2:06.38 (two minutes, six .38 seconds). The bronze medal went to Matti Mattsson of Finland, the first for that country at Tokyo.  

Zhang Yufei of China poses with her gold medal after winning the women's 200-meter butterfly final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Zhang Yufei of China poses with her gold medal after winning the women's 200-meter butterfly final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

And another Olympic record was set in the women’s 200-meter butterfly final by China’s Yufei Zhang, who won gold with a time of 2:03.86 (two minutes, three.86 seconds.)  U.S. swimmers Regan Smith and Hali Flicking finished in first and second, respectively.

Meanwhile, pole vaulters Sam Kendricks of the United States and Argentina’s Germán Chiaraviglio have become the latest athletes forced to withdraw from the Tokyo Games after both men tested positive for COVID-19.  

Shortly after Kendricks went into isolation, Australian Olympics officials announced every member of its track and field team had gone into isolation as a “precautionary measure” after coming into contact with a member of the U.S. track and field team without naming the person.  

The team was eventually given the “all clear” to emerge from isolation and resume their normal activities later Tuesday.  

Tokyo recorded 3,865 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, overtaking the record 3,177 new cases just on Wednesday. Olympic organizers say at least 198 new cases have been linked to the Games.   

Some information for this report came from the Associated Press, Reuters, AFP. 

Related Stories

Two girls hold signs while waiting to get a glimpse of Yuto Horigome, the first Olympic gold medalist in skateboarding, outside…
Tokyo Olympics
Sneaking a Peek: Fans Find Creative Ways to Glimpse Olympics
Measures to prevent spread of COVID-19 have also prevented fans from opportunity to see the world's best athletes perform on their own soil
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 07/29/2021 - 07:11 AM
Sunisa Lee, of the United States, greets her coach Jeff Graba after performing on the uneven bars during the artistic…
Tokyo Olympics
18-Year-Old US Gymnast Sunisa Lee Wins Gold Medal at Tokyo Olympics
Eighteen-year-old first Hmong-American to make US Olympics team thrust into spotlight after sudden withdrawal of star teammate Simone Biles
Default Author Profile
By Buasawan Simmala
Thu, 07/29/2021 - 07:02 AM
Katie Ledecky, of the United States, reacts after winning the women's 1500-meters freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Tokyo Olympics
'Just proud:' Ledecky Finally Wins Gold at Tokyo Olympics
It wasn’t quite the breeze everyone expected in the metric mile. Ledecky built a big lead right from the start, then worked hard to hold off American teammate Erica Sullivan’s blazing finish
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 07/28/2021 - 12:15 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest news

Tokyo Olympics

US and Chinese Swimmers Highlight Thursday's Gold Medal Races at Tokyo Olympics

Caeleb Dressel of the United States in action in Men's 100m Butterfly, Tokyo, Japan, July 29, 2021.
Tokyo Olympics

German Official Sent Home for Racist Slur at Olympics

Members of the German men's track cycling team round the track during a training session inside the Izu velodrome at the 2020…
Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles Makes Mental Health the Talk of the Tokyo Games

Simone Biles, of the United States, watches gymnasts perform after an apparent injury, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday,…
Tokyo Olympics

Sneaking a Peek: Fans Find Creative Ways to Glimpse Olympics

Two girls hold signs while waiting to get a glimpse of Yuto Horigome, the first Olympic gold medalist in skateboarding, outside…
Tokyo Olympics

18-Year-Old US Gymnast Sunisa Lee Wins Gold Medal at Tokyo Olympics

Sunisa Lee, of the United States, greets her coach Jeff Graba after performing on the uneven bars during the artistic…

Full Schedule of Events