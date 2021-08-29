US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

Afghan Paralympians 'Extremely Emotional' After Tokyo Arrival

By AFP
August 29, 2021 03:29 AM
In this image made from a video, Afghan athletes Zakia Khudadadi, left, and Hossain Rasouli arrive at Haneda airport in Tokyo…
In this image made from a video, Afghan athletes Zakia Khudadadi, left, and Hossain Rasouli arrive at Haneda airport in Tokyo, Aug. 28, 2021.

TOKYO - Afghanistan's two athletes made an "extremely emotional" arrival at the Tokyo Paralympic Village, Games chiefs said Sunday, after a top-secret flight from Paris following their evacuation from Kabul.

Zakia Khudadadi and Hossain Rasouli arrived in Japan ready to compete at the Games, after leaving Taliban-controlled Afghanistan last weekend in a "major global operation.”

"Both athletes are here in Tokyo to fulfil their dreams, sending out a very strong message of hope to many others around the world," said International Paralympic Committee spokesperson Craig Spence.

Khudadadi and Rasouli were welcomed to the athletes' village Saturday night by IPC chief Andrew Parsons and IPC Athletes' Council chairperson Chelsey Gotell, as well as the Afghan team's chef de mission Arian Sadiqi.

"As you can imagine, the meeting was extremely emotional," said Spence. "There were lots of tears from everyone in the room. It really was a remarkable meeting."

The pair spent a week in Paris at a French sports ministry training center following their evacuation from Kabul.

Sprinter Rasouli was scheduled to compete in the men's T47 100-meter but arrived too late for Saturday's heats.

Instead, he will enter the T47 long jump final Tuesday, while Khudadadi will compete in the women's taekwondo K44-49kg category Thursday.

Spence said the athletes' mental health and wellbeing was the IPC's "top priority.”

"Every day we've checked in on primarily their mental health, because as you can imagine, the situation they've gone through in the last few days is a serious one," he said.

Their arrival comes after Afghanistan's swift fall to the Taliban earlier this month left them among the tens of thousands trapped and unable to leave the country.

At Tuesday's opening ceremony, the Afghan flag was featured in a symbolic fashion, carried by a volunteer.

Spence said the two athletes would not speak to reporters while they were at the Games.

He said organizers wanted to avoid "a selfie-fest" with other athletes taking pictures in the village but stressed that the pair would be allowed to mingle.

"We're not saying 'you shouldn't just stay in your apartments and not go out,’" he said. "We're saying, once you've gone through your three-day quarantine, you need to fulfill this experience of being at the athletes' village.’”

The Tokyo Paralympics are taking place under strict coronavirus rules and largely behind closed doors, after a year's delay because of the pandemic.

In Afghanistan, the Taliban have promised a softer brand of rule compared with their first stint in power from 1996-2001.

But many Afghans fear a repeat of their brutal interpretation of Islamic law.

Related Stories

FILE - United States' Lex Gillette, right, jumps as his escort, left, looks on during the men's Triple Jump F11 at the Beijing…
USA
Blind Long Jumper Envisions Paralympic Gold After 4 Silvers 
In four previous trips to the Paralympics, 36-year-old Lex Gillette from North Carolina has taken home a silver medal each time  
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 08/26/2021 - 07:47 AM
The Paralympic cauldron is lit during the opening ceremony for the 2020 Paralympics at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Tuesday,…
East Asia Pacific
Paralympics Open in Empty Stadium — Just Like Olympics
The opening ceremony featured the national flags of the 162 delegations represented, which included the refugee team
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 08/24/2021 - 10:26 AM
A woman walks near a sing of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Tokyo. The Tokyo…
East Asia Pacific
Afghanistan Flag to Be Displayed in Paralympic Ceremony
A representative of the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees would carry the flag in the National Stadium during the opening ceremony
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 08/23/2021 - 08:19 AM
A referee attends a wheelchair rugby training session between Denmark and Britain at Yoyogi National Stadium in Tokyo ahead of…
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Paralympics to Open Under Shadow of Pandemic
More than 25,000 new cases were recorded on Thursday
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Sun, 08/22/2021 - 05:21 AM
AFP logo
By
AFP

Afghanistan: The Costs of War

US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

Afghan Paralympians 'Extremely Emotional' After Tokyo Arrival

In this image made from a video, Afghan athletes Zakia Khudadadi, left, and Hossain Rasouli arrive at Haneda airport in Tokyo…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

US Embassy in Kabul Issues Threat Alert

Afghans wait for hours to try to withdraw money, in front of Kabul Bank, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

Slain Marine Who Cradled Baby at Kabul Airport Loved Her Job

This undated photo provided by U.S. Department of Defense twitter page posted Aug. 20, 2021 shows Sgt. Nicole Gee holding a…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

France, Britain to Call for Kabul 'Safe Zone,' Macron Says 

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a joint press conference with Niger's President at the Elysee presidential…
US Politics

Growing Hostility to Afghan Refugees Shows GOP Divide

Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, walk through the terminal to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles…