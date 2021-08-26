US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

Afghanistan: What  We Know    

By VOA News
Updated August 26, 2021 08:57 PM
This handout photo courtesy ot the US Air Force shows US Air Force loadmasters and pilots assigned to the 816th Expeditionary…
Passengers board a US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, August 24, 2021. (US Air Force Photo)

Here are the latest developments following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan as of August 26.

* Two explosions occurred near the Kabul airport, killing dozens of Afghans and 13 U.S. troops and injuring dozens of Afghans and at least 18 U.S. service members.

* The Islamic State group, also known as ISIS, claimed responsibility for the attacks.

* President Joe Biden vowed that the U.S. would respond. "We will hunt you down and make you pay," he said during a nationally broadcast address. 

* U.S. General Frank McKenzie, the head of U.S. Central Command, said that evacuation flights were continuing and "ISIS will not deter us from accomplishing the mission."

* The United States, Britain and Australia warned of the threat of a terror attack at the Kabul airport, saying people should move to safety and not gather at the site.

* The White House said the United States had evacuated about 100,100 people since August 14, while Secretary of State Antony Blinken said as many as 1,500 Americans could still be in the country.

* Hungary, Belgium, Poland reported the end of their evacuation flights from Afghanistan. France said it expects to conduct its final flight on Friday.

* U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said of the evacuation effort, “It is a dangerous and difficult mission, but it must be seen through, and we intend to see it through as best as we can.”

VOA logo
By
VOA News

Afghanistan: The Costs of War

South & Central Asia

Afghanistan Faces Complex Web of Economic Crises

Taliban fighters on a pick-up truck move around a market area bustling with local shoppers, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 17, 2021, following the insurgent group's takeover of the country.
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

Women’s Rights Activist Urges US Not to Forget Afghanistan

Afghan women in burqas walk on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
South & Central Asia

Who Are Afghan Refugees Coming to US?

Afghan refugees walk to a bus taking them to a processing center upon arrival at Dulles International Airport in Dulles,…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

How Dangerous Is Afghanistan's Islamic State Group?

A screen grab shows people carrying an injured person to a hospital after an attack at Kabul airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan August 26, 2021. REUTERS TV/1TV/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. AFGHANISTAN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN AFGHANISTAN
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

UN, NATO Denounce Deadly Suicide Bombings in Kabul

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the U.N. Security Council regarding the situation in Afghanistan, at the United Nations in New York City, Aug. 16, 2021.