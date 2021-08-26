Afghanistan: What  We Know    

Here are the latest developments following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan as of August 26.

* Two explosions occurred near the Kabul airport, killing dozens of Afghans and 13 U.S. troops and injuring dozens of Afghans and at least 18 U.S. service members.

* The Islamic State group, also known as ISIS, claimed responsibility for the attacks.

* President Joe Biden vowed that the U.S. would respond. "We will hunt you down and make you pay," he said during a nationally broadcast address.

* U.S. General Frank McKenzie, the head of U.S. Central Command, said that evacuation flights were continuing and "ISIS will not deter us from accomplishing the mission."

* The United States, Britain and Australia warned of the threat of a terror attack at the Kabul airport, saying people should move to safety and not gather at the site.

* The White House said the United States had evacuated about 100,100 people since August 14, while Secretary of State Antony Blinken said as many as 1,500 Americans could still be in the country.

* Hungary, Belgium, Poland reported the end of their evacuation flights from Afghanistan. France said it expects to conduct its final flight on Friday.

* U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said of the evacuation effort, “It is a dangerous and difficult mission, but it must be seen through, and we intend to see it through as best as we can.”