US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

Biden Honors US Military Members Killed in Afghanistan

By VOA News
August 29, 2021 10:19 AM
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden salute during the dignified transfer of the remains of U.S. Military service…
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden salute during the dignified transfer of the remains of US military service members who were killed by a suicide bombing at Kabul Airport, at Dover Air Force Base, Aug. 29, 2021.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden met with the families of thirteen U.S. service members killed in a bombing near the Kabul airport last week. 

At least 170 Afghans were killed in the blast. 

The thirteen U.S. service members were aged between 20 and 31 years — with five of them just 20 years old. Their families met with the President at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, where they participated in a “dignified transfer,” a military ritual of receiving the remains of those killed in foreign combat. 

President Joe Biden returns a salute as he and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Aug. 29, 2021.
President Joe Biden returns a salute as he and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Aug. 29, 2021.

“The President and the First Lady will meet with the families of fallen American service members who gave their lives to save Americans, our partners, and our Afghan allies in Kabul,” a White House statement said earlier. 

The deadly attack last week took place as thousands were gathered outside the airport, trying to leave Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover of the country. Afghanistan’s Islamic State affiliate claimed responsibility. 

(Some information provided by the Associated Press.)

US Embassy in Kabul Issues Threat Alert

Earlier Biden warned that another attack on the airport is likely soon
US Embassy in Kabul Issues Threat Alert
Earlier Biden warned that another attack on the airport is likely soon
Slain Marine Who Cradled Baby at Kabul Airport Loved Her Job
Heart-wrenching details have emerged about some of the 13 U.S. troops killed in a suicide bombing at Afghanistan's Kabul airport
10 of 11 Marines Killed in Kabul Bombing Were in Their 20s 
Most of the Marines who died were babies, toddlers when US invaded Afghanistan   
Another Kabul Attack Likely Soon, Biden Says 
US president says airstrike against ISIS-K will not be the last
VOA News

