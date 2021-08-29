Biden Honors US Military Members Killed in Afghanistan

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden met with the families of thirteen U.S. service members killed in a bombing near the Kabul airport last week.

At least 170 Afghans were killed in the blast.

The thirteen U.S. service members were aged between 20 and 31 years — with five of them just 20 years old. Their families met with the President at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, where they participated in a “dignified transfer,” a military ritual of receiving the remains of those killed in foreign combat.

President Joe Biden returns a salute as he and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Aug. 29, 2021.

“The President and the First Lady will meet with the families of fallen American service members who gave their lives to save Americans, our partners, and our Afghan allies in Kabul,” a White House statement said earlier.

The deadly attack last week took place as thousands were gathered outside the airport, trying to leave Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover of the country. Afghanistan’s Islamic State affiliate claimed responsibility.

(Some information provided by the Associated Press.)