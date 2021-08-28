US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

France, Britain to Call for Kabul 'Safe Zone,' Macron Says 

By Agence France-Presse
August 28, 2021 09:23 PM
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a joint press conference with Niger's President at the Elysee presidential…
FILE - French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a press conference at the Elysee Presidential Palace, in Paris, July 9, 2021.

PARIS - France and Britain on Monday will urge the United Nations to work for the creation of a "safe zone" in the Afghan capital, Kabul, to protect humanitarian operations, French President Emmanuel Macron said. 

"This is very important. This would provide a framework for the United Nations to act in an emergency," Macron said in comments published in the weekly Journal du Dimanche

Above all, such a safe zone would allow the international community "to maintain pressure on the Taliban," who are now in power in Afghanistan, the French leader added. 

The five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council — France, Britain, the U.S., Russia and China — will meet on Monday to discuss the Afghanistan situation.  

Paris and London will take the opportunity to present a draft resolution that "aims to define, under U.N. control, a 'safe zone' in Kabul, that will allow humanitarian operations to continue," Macron said. 

His comments came as international efforts to airlift foreign nationals and vulnerable Afghanis out of the country neared an end.  

France ended its evacuation efforts on Friday, and the United Kingdom followed suit on Saturday.  

U.S. troops have been scrambling in dangerous and chaotic conditions to complete a massive evacuation operation from the Kabul airport by an August 31 deadline. 

Macron announced on Saturday that discussions had been "started with the Taliban" to "protect and repatriate" Afghan nationals at risk beyond August 31. 

Speaking to reporters in Iraq, where he was attending a meeting of key regional leaders, Macron added that with help from Qatar, which maintains good relations with the Taliban, there was a possibility of further airlift operations. 

He added that France had evacuated 2,834 people from Afghanistan since August 17. 

In the article published by the French Sunday newspaper, Macron said he envisaged targeted evacuations in future, "which would not be carried out at the military airport in Kabul" but perhaps via civil airports in the Afghan capital or from neighboring countries. 

Related Stories

U.S military aircraft takes off at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. The…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal
Another Kabul Attack Likely Soon, Biden Says 
US president says airstrike against ISIS-K will not be the last
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 08/28/2021 - 05:58 PM
A flag flies at half-staff at the Wyandotte county courthouse Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, Kan. to honor Supreme…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal
10 of 11 Marines Killed in Kabul Bombing Were in Their 20s 
Most of the Marines who died were babies, toddlers when US invaded Afghanistan   
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 08/28/2021 - 03:26 PM
Zalmay Khalilzad, special envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation, testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal
Taliban Agreement to Let Afghans Leave Is ‘Positive,’ US Says
US, allies will hold Taliban to their commitment, US envoy for Afghan peace says 
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Sat, 08/28/2021 - 07:05 PM
Taliban fighters display their flag as they patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 19, 2021.
South & Central Asia
Afghanistan Human Rights Violations Surge Since Taliban Takeover
An increasingly brutal conflict combined with a catastrophic humanitarian situation are worsening abusive treatment of women and girls in the country, the UN and aid groups find
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Sat, 08/28/2021 - 11:43 AM
AFP logo
By
Agence France-Presse

Afghanistan: The Costs of War

US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

France, Britain to Call for Kabul 'Safe Zone,' Macron Says 

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a joint press conference with Niger's President at the Elysee presidential…
US Politics

Growing Hostility to Afghan Refugees Shows GOP Divide

Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, walk through the terminal to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

Taliban Agreement to Let Afghans Leave Is ‘Positive,’ US Says

Zalmay Khalilzad, special envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation, testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

Another Kabul Attack Likely Soon, Biden Says 

U.S military aircraft takes off at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. The…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

10 of 11 Marines Killed in Kabul Bombing Were in Their 20s 

A flag flies at half-staff at the Wyandotte county courthouse Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, Kan. to honor Supreme…