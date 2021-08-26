US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

As Thousands Flee Afghanistan, Some Refugees Want to Go Back

By AFP
August 26, 2021 01:00 AM
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021, file photo, Pakistani army soldier stands guard while Afghan people enter into Pakistan through a…
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021, photo, Pakistani army soldier stands guard while Afghan people enter into Pakistan through a border crossing point, in Chaman, Pakistan.

CHAMAN, PAKISTAN - From trucks stuffed with carpets, bedding, clothes and even goats, around 200 Afghan refugees look beyond the horizon toward Spin Boldak in their country's south, waiting to return home from Pakistan.

Dreading another period of harsh rule after the Taliban's rapid takeover following the U.S. troop withdrawal, thousands have been desperately trying to flee Afghanistan, with chaotic images emerging from the Kabul airport.

But some families want to repatriate to their homeland, saying the Taliban will bring stability to the war-torn nation.

"We emigrated from Afghanistan during bombing and hardships, when Muslims were in trouble, now, praise be to Allah, the situation is normal, so we are returning to Afghanistan," Molavi Shaib told AFP while waiting at the border.

Divided by a 3-meter-deep trench filled with barbed wire, the mountainous boundary separating Spin Boldak from Chaman in Pakistan's southwest sees thousands crossing the trade route every day.

As scores try to escape Taliban rule, Pakistan has ramped up security at the border, making the process more stringent.

"People want to return but they are not allowed to cross, we request the Pakistani government to allow us to cross the border because there's no war, and peace has been established," Muhammad Nabi said. "We have our household with women and kids waiting -- we want them to cross the border."

Pakistan has housed more than 2 million Afghan refugees since the first wave of war broke out in Afghanistan over 40 years ago, with numbers fluctuating based on the conflict's intensity, but the country has said it is not in a position to take in any more.

Displaced Afghans have long complained about feeling unwelcome with little access to employment and citizenship rights.

Many have become pawns in a diplomatic blame-game between the countries, which have accused each other of aiding militant groups. Islamabad has long been seen as protecting the Taliban and could be one of the few governments with close ties to the new regime in Kabul.

With dust blowing over their belongings and children squeezed in between the furniture, dozens of trucks are parked in Chaman's barren fields, as returnees complete document checks and wait for their crossing to be approved.

On the back of one truck, a teenage boy holds a baby, surrounded by a hodgepodge of household goods including a bucket, a bed and a bicycle. Another boy sits next to him on a yellow cushion while a white goat can be seen milling about between them.

The returnees say they will have better lives in Afghanistan.

"I am returning to Ghazni, now peace has been established and we are happy that we are returning back to our home. It's much better to go back and settle there," Wali Ur Rahman told AFP.

His words are a jarring contrast to the images from Kabul airport where people have clung to the exterior of planes and at least one person has fallen to their death off a departing jet.

Many of those trying to get out of Afghanistan fear reprisals from the Taliban after working for foreign governments that fought the militants during the 20-year war.

But Nabi told AFP he was confident the end of the conflict would bring a brighter future.

"We migrated here to Pakistan because of the ongoing war in Afghanistan, now peace has been established," he said.

Related Stories

US Evacuation Flights Out of Afghanistan Face Tight Deadline
00:03:17
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal
US Evacuation Flights Out of Afghanistan Face Tight Deadline
19,000 Americans and Afghans evacuated in past 24 hours
Katherine Gypson
By Katherine Gypson
Wed, 08/25/2021 - 10:55 PM
Afghans wait in front of Kabul Bank, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 25.2021. The Taliban wrested back control of…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal
Afghanistan's Banks Brace for Bedlam After Taliban Takeover
Banks ‘have run out of money,’ official says
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 08/25/2021 - 10:38 PM
Afghan resistance movement and anti-Taliban uprising forces patrol along a road at the Rah-e Tang in Panjshir province on…
South & Central Asia
Afghan Resistance Delegation Meets With Taliban in Charikar
A Taliban source confirmed the meeting on condition of anonymity because he was not an official spokesman for the group
Ayesha Tanzeem
By Ayesha Tanzeem
Wed, 08/25/2021 - 07:37 PM
A group of women hold a street protest calling on the Taliban to protect their rights, in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021 in…
South & Central Asia
Afghan Women's Rights Activists Fear Exclusion From Public Life
Female leaders are consulting prominent Afghan male leaders about maintaining an ‘inclusive government’ under the Taliban 
Lina Rozbih
By Lina Rozbih
Wed, 08/25/2021 - 07:34 PM
AFP logo
By
AFP

Afghanistan: The Costs of War

US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

Afghanistan's Banks Brace for Bedlam After Taliban Takeover

Afghans wait in front of Kabul Bank, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 25.2021. The Taliban wrested back control of…
South & Central Asia

Afghan Women's Rights Activists Fear Exclusion From Public Life

A group of women hold a street protest calling on the Taliban to protect their rights, in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021 in…
South & Central Asia

US Lawmakers Push Biden to Evacuate USAGM Journalists, Families 

Hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control checkpoint during ongoing evacuations at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 25, 2021.
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

'No Deadline' for Afghanistan Evacuations, Says Blinken

FILE - U.S. soldiers arrive to provide security for evacuees, at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 20, 2021. (Senior Airman Taylor Crul/U.S. Air Force/Handout via Reuters)
South & Central Asia

For Some Afghan Women, Evacuation a Matter of Life or Death 

Visitors browse through a book stall during book exhibition to mark International Women's Day at Kabul University, in Kabul on…