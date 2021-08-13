US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

UN Chief to Afghan Taliban: Halt Your Offensive

By Margaret Besheer
August 13, 2021 04:41 PM
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks to the media as U.N. General Assembly appointed him for a second five-year term…
FILE - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks to reporters in New York, June 18, 2021.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the Taliban Friday to immediately halt their military offensive and negotiate in good faith for the sake of Afghanistan and its people.

“The message from the international community to those on the warpath must be clear: Seizing power through military force is a losing proposition,” Guterres told reporters. “That can only lead to prolonged civil war or to the complete isolation of Afghanistan.”

The U.N. chief said the country is “spinning out of control” as the Taliban have seized about half of Afghanistan’s 34 provincial capitals and have their sights on the capital, Kabul.

“Continued urban conflict will mean continued carnage – with civilians paying the highest price,” he warned, calling on all parties to do more to protect civilians.

The United Nations says more than 1,000 civilians have been killed or injured in the past month in indiscriminate attacks, especially in Helmand, Kandahar and Herat provinces. Nearly a quarter of a million others have been displaced by the fighting.

“Only an Afghan-led negotiated political settlement can ensure peace,” Guterres said, urging substantive discussions between representatives of the Taliban and the government. Talks between the two sides have been taking place in Doha, Qatar.

Human rights

“I am also deeply disturbed by early indications that the Taliban are imposing severe restrictions on human rights in the areas under their control, particularly targeting women and journalists,” he said. “It is particularly horrifying and heartbreaking to see reports of the hard-won rights of Afghan girls and women being ripped away from them.”

Earlier Friday, Guterres’ spokesperson said that the United Nations had no plans to leave the country despite the rapidly deteriorating security situation.

"There is no evacuation of U.N. staff going on,” Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

He said the organization was evaluating the security situation “literally on an hour-by-hour basis,” and assessing where it might be able to lighten its footprint, but that aid continued to be delivered to a number of places, including Kabul.

The United Nations has about 3,000 national staff and 300 international staff working in the country. Another 420 international staff have been working remotely outside the country because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Stories

Afghan women take part in a gathering at a hall in Kabul on August 2, 2021 against the claimed human rights violations on women…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal
Afghan Women Forced from Banking Jobs as Taliban Take Control
Gunmen escorted women to their homes and told them not to return to their jobs
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 08/13/2021 - 12:39 PM
Taliban fighters patrol inside the city of Farah, capital of Farah province, southwest Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal
Taliban Seize Several Major Afghan Provincial Capitals
Afghan government security forces have struggled to contain stunning weeklong insurgent advances
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Fri, 08/13/2021 - 02:30 AM
FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels
Europe
EU Threatens Taliban With 'Isolation' if They Seize Power
Support for Afghan people 'will be conditioned on a peaceful and inclusive settlement and respect for the fundamental rights of all Afghans,' organization says
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Thu, 08/12/2021 - 06:20 PM
Taliban fighters stand guard inside the city of Ghazni, southwest of Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. The Taliban…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal
Taliban Continue Advance on Kabul
Qalat, the capital of the southern province of Zabul, is the most recent provincial capital to be seized
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 08/12/2021 - 03:38 PM
Taliban fighter patrol inside the city of Ghazni province west of Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. The Taliban captured a…
South & Central Asia
Taliban Seize Strategic Afghan City of Ghazni
Afghan government security forces have struggled to contain stunning weeklong insurgent advances
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Thu, 08/12/2021 - 02:13 AM
