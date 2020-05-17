10 Los Angeles Firefighters Injured in Explosion

Los Angeles fire officials say at least 10 firefighters have been injured in an explosion and fire in a downtown neighborhood Saturday.

More than 200 firefighters have been involved in bringing the blaze under control.

The fire apparently began in a one-story commercial building but spread to multiple buildings after an explosion. The fire’s flames and smoke were visible for miles.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said a “medical branch” was created at the scene of the fire “for treating and transporting injured firefighters.”