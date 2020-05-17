USA

10 Los Angeles Firefighters Injured in Explosion

By VOA News
May 17, 2020 01:35 AM
Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters work the scene of a structure fire that injured multiple firefighters, according to a…
Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters work the scene of a structure fire that injured multiple firefighters on May 16, 2020, in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles fire officials say at least 10 firefighters have been injured in an explosion and fire in a downtown neighborhood Saturday.

More than 200 firefighters have been involved in bringing the blaze under control.

The fire apparently began in a one-story commercial building but spread to multiple buildings after an explosion. The fire’s flames and smoke were visible for miles.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said a “medical branch” was created at the scene of the fire “for treating and transporting injured firefighters.”  

Related Stories

In this image made from video taken May 6, 2020 by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, fire and smoke rise from trees alongside a road in Santa Rosa County, Florida.
USA
Wildfires in Northwest Florida Force Evacuations, Close Highways
Officials say wildfires raging in northwest Panhandle area have forced nearly 500 people to evacuate their homes and closed portions of Interstate 10
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 05/07/2020 - 10:45
Ambulances are parked outside a damaged warehouse which is currently under construction, after it caught fire, in Icheon, South…
East Asia Pacific
At Least 36 Killed in South Korea Fire
Investigators believe an explosion started the fire at an Icheon construction site
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 04/29/2020 - 11:56
An aerial view shows grass and plants on fire, as an operation to extinguish wildfires around the defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant continues, in Lyudvynivka in Kyiv Region, Ukraine, April 18, 2020.
Europe
Ukraine Continues Fighting Fires Near Defunct Chernobyl Nuclear Plant
Fires began on April 3 in the western part of the uninhabited exclusion zone before spreading to nearby forests
RFE/RL logo
By RFE/RL Ukrainian Service
Mon, 04/27/2020 - 15:54
FBI logo over map of United States of America (screen shot from website)
USA
FBI Investigates Fire That Damaged Missouri Islamic Center
Fire broke out early Friday at Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 04/25/2020 - 16:48
VOA logo
By
VOA News

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

10 Los Angeles Firefighters Injured in Explosion

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters work the scene of a structure fire that injured multiple firefighters, according to a…
USA

Democrats Open Investigation into Trump’s Firing of State Dept. Inspector General

State Department Inspector General Steve Linick leaves a meeting in a secure area at the Capitol where he met with Senate staff about the State Department and Ukraine, in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
USA

Fire, Explosion in Los Angeles Injures 10 Firefighters

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters work the scene of a structure fire that injured multiple firefighters, according to a…
USA

Phyllis George, Female Sportscasting Pioneer, Dies at 70

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 1976 file photo, CBS sportscaster Phyllis George is seen in New York. Phyllis George, the former Miss…
USA

Europe at Odds as US, China Fight Over Pandemic at UN

(FILES) In this file photo German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (C) speaks at a UN Security Council meeting at United Nations…