USA

5 Dead in New Mexico Hot Air Balloon Crash

By Reuters
June 26, 2021 08:23 PM
The basket of a hot air balloon which crashed lies on the pavement in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, June 26, 2021. Police said…
The basket of a hot air balloon that crashed lies on the pavement in Albuquerque, NM, June 26, 2021.

A hot air balloon crashed Saturday in an Albuquerque, New Mexico, neighborhood, killing five people after it was apparently blown into power lines by the wind and caught fire, police said.

The pilot and three passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The fourth passenger was taken to an Albuquerque hospital where he died of his injuries.

The basket crashed on a street corner in the city's West Side neighborhood near a pharmacy, about 10 kilometers west of the Albuquerque International Sunport Airport, according to a report from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The balloon separated from the basket and landed elsewhere, police said.

The victims were between 40 and 60 years old, police said, but no names were released. No one on the ground was injured.

Witnesses told police the balloon hit a power line shortly after 7 a.m. local time. 

"We know from experience here in Albuquerque that sometimes winds kick up or things happen that make it difficult for balloons to navigate," Albuquerque Police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos told reporters in a news conference. 

He added that it is still unclear what happened. 

The FAA along with police are investigating the accident. 

The Albuquerque Journal reported a power outage in the area affecting 13,000 homes and businesses. 

Related Stories

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2011, file photo, thousands of spectators mingle among inflating hot air balloons at the 40th…
USA
Albuquerque Balloon Festival Draws Massive Crowds
For the past 48 years, the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta has been giving people both on and off the ground a visual feast of rare beauty
Julie Taboh
By Julie Taboh
Fri, 10/18/2019 - 11:01 AM
Hot air balloons are inflated during the annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, N.M., Oct. 5, 2019.
Arts & Culture
Balloons Fill Albuquerque Sky in 2nd Day of Annual Fiesta
The fiesta draws pilots from around the world and from 41 US states
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 10/06/2019 - 09:00 PM
People try to stay warm before the 92nd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Nov. 22, 2018.
Arts & Culture
Balloons, Blankets at Frigid Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Bystanders are refusing to let cold temperatures put a damper on watching Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, breaking out the blankets and sleeping bags to watch the giant balloons go by.Tony Stout camped out with his extended family since 2 a.m. to make sure they got a good view of his son, who would be in the parade with The Ohio State University marching band. They traveled from Columbus, Ohio, for the parade."Ohhh, I'm freezing and numb, but excited," he said.
Photo provided by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization shows a dead shearwater bird rests on a table next to a plastic straw and pieces of a red balloon found inside of it on North Stradbroke Island, off the coast of Brisb
Science & Health
A Rising Concern? After Straws, Balloons Get More Scrutiny
Now that plastic straws may be headed for extinction, could Americans' love of balloons be deflated? The joyous celebration of releasing balloons into the air has long bothered environmentalists, who say the pieces that fall back to earth can be deadly to seabirds and turtles that eat them. So as companies vow to banish plastic straws, there are signs balloons will be among the products to get more scrutiny, even though they're a very small part of environmental…
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More Coverage

More U.S. News

US Politics

Trump Knocks Immigration, Touts Republicans in Ohio Rally

Former U.S. President Trump holds a rally in Wellington, OH
USA

5 Dead in New Mexico Hot Air Balloon Crash

The basket of a hot air balloon which crashed lies on the pavement in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, June 26, 2021. Police said…
USA

Iran Says Nuclear Deal Salvageable but ‘Will Not Negotiate Forever’

(FILES) In this handout photo taken released on May 1, 2021 by the EU Delegation in Vienna shows delegation members from the…
USA

Blinken to Arrive in Italy Sunday for Meetings With Top Leaders, Pope

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves after his talks with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee palace, June 25, 2021.
USA

Johnson & Johnson Reaches $230 Million Opioid Settlement With New York State

FILE - State's attorney Brad Beckworth presents information in the opening statements during the Oklahoma v. Johnson & Johnson opioid trial at the Cleveland County Courthouse in Norman, Oklahoma, May 28, 2019.