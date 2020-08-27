USA

Ahead of Hurricane Laura, Texas Ranchers Move Cattle Out of Harm’s Way

By VOA News
August 27, 2020 01:40 AM
CAMERON, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 25: In this aerial view from a drone, cowboys round up cattle on a pasture next to the Gulf of…
In this aerial view from a drone, cowboys round up cattle on a pasture next to the Gulf of Mexico to take them to safe ground before the arrival of Hurricane Laura on Aug. 25, 2020 in Cameron, Louisiana.

As powerful Hurricane Laura bore down on the U.S. Gulf Coast, police in south Texas were forced to close the High Island Bridge on the Bolivar Peninsula to make way for some evacuees: a herd of about 1,100 cattle.

Ranchers on horseback and in pickup trucks Wednesday moved the livestock to a location near the town of Winnie, Texas, about 84 kilometers north of Galveston.

Local media report the cattle came from the White Ranch on the peninsula. The ranchers say the cattle are their livelihood and cannot afford to lose them to a storm surge.

As of late Wednesday night, Laura was spotted about 120 kilometers south of Lake Charles, Louisiana carrying maximum sustained winds of 240 kilometers an hour, making it a Category 4 storm on the five-level scale that measures a hurricane’s potential destructiveness.

President Donald Trump said in a tweet that Laura was a very dangerous and rapidly intensifying hurricane. He said his administration remains fully engaged with state and local emergency managers to continue preparing and assisting what he called “the great people” of Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas. He urged residents to “listen to local officials.”

More than 500,000 coastal residents of Texas and Louisiana have been ordered to evacuate. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has deployed the National Guard to pick up families who are unable to leave on their own.

Related Stories

Skyler Lawson, 4, holds her mask as she waits with her family to board buses to evacuate Lake Charles, La., Wednesday, Aug. 26,…
USA
Residents in Hurricane Laura's Path Prepare for Worst
Storm expected to slam into Louisiana as dangerous Category 4 hurricane
Default Author Profile
By Matt Haines
Thu, 08/27/2020 - 01:26
Port Arthur firefighters lower a U.S. flag at a post office at sunset as they wait for Hurricane Laura to make landfall,…
USA
Hurricane Laura Closing in on US Gulf Coast as Powerful Category 4 Storm   
Forecasters call Laura 'extremely dangerous' and warn of 'unsurvivable' storm surge    
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 08/27/2020 - 00:40
This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at 4:50 p.m. EDT., and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane…
USA
Hurricane Laura Menaces US Gulf Coast as Powerful Category 4
Forecasters call Laura 'extremely dangerous' and warn of 'unsurvivable’ storm surge
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 08/26/2020 - 04:08
People cross a flooded street during the passing of Tropical Storm Laura in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 23, 2020.
The Americas
Haiti on Red Alert After Tropical Storm Laura Floods Towns, Killing at Least 5
Residents in the Riviere Froide area of Haiti's south say they need urgent help and their homes are in danger of being swept up by a raging river
VOA web editor Sandra Lemaire at her desk in the newsroom
By Sandra Lemaire
Sun, 08/23/2020 - 20:52
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Ahead of Hurricane Laura, Texas Ranchers Move Cattle Out of Harm’s Way

CAMERON, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 25: In this aerial view from a drone, cowboys round up cattle on a pasture next to the Gulf of…
USA

Residents in Hurricane Laura's Path Prepare for Worst

Skyler Lawson, 4, holds her mask as she waits with her family to board buses to evacuate Lake Charles, La., Wednesday, Aug. 26,…
USA

Hurricane Laura Closing in on US Gulf Coast as Powerful Category 4 Storm   

Port Arthur firefighters lower a U.S. flag at a post office at sunset as they wait for Hurricane Laura to make landfall,…
2020 USA Votes

Pence Assails Biden on Police Funding Amidst US Racial Unrest

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the 2020 Republican National Convention in Charlotte, N.C., Aug. 24, 2020. (AP…
USA

Both Biden, Trump Condemn China's Treatment of Uighur Muslims

A small Uighur protest in Istanbul highlighting relatives who’ve been detained by Chinese authorities, police quickly ended the demonstration. Courtesy Mirzehmet Ilyasoglu