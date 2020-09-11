USA

Arlington To Hold Annual Ceremony Virtually on 9/11

By Associated Press
September 11, 2020 08:05 AM
A plane takes off from Washington Reagan National Airport as a large American flag is unfurled at the Pentagon ahead of…
A plane takes off from Washington Reagan National Airport as a large American flag is unfurled at the Pentagon ahead of ceremonies at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial to honor the 184 people killed in the 2001 terrorist attack on the Pentagon.

ARLINGTON, VA. - Arlington County is conducting its annual Sept. 11 ceremony as a virtual event.
 
The county is home to the Pentagon, where 19 years ago hijacked American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the west side of the building, killing 184 victims.
 
A remembrance ceremony scheduled for Friday will be livestreamed on the county's website to accommodate the coronavirus pandemic. The program begins at 9:30 a.m. with a presentation of colors by a county honor guard, followed by a wreath laying at the county government center.
 
A moment of silence will be held at 9:37 a.m., the moment the plane struck the Pentagon.

Related Stories

Visitors to the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., participate in a sunset memorial service, Sept. 10, 2019, as the nation prepares to mark the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
2020 USA Votes
Trump, Biden Will Both Mark 9/11 Anniversary in Pennsylvania
Both will be in Shanksville, where one of the hijacked planes crashed in a field
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 09/02/2020 - 10:08 PM
A U.S. flag hanging from a steel girder, damaged in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center, blows in the breeze at a memorial in Jersey City, New Jersey, Sept. 11, 2019
USA
19 Years On, Does a Post-9/11 Generation Remember the Attacks?
Young people today have widely differing views on the aftermath and significance of the deadly and generation-defining event
Leslie Bonilla
By Leslie Bonilla
Fri, 09/11/2020 - 03:46 AM
FILE - Spanish-born architect Santiago Calatrava poses for a portrait during a media tour of the World Trade Center transportation hub in New York.
USA
$4 Billion Transit Center Opening at World Trade Center Site
New York City reaches another milestone in the effort to rebuild after the September 11, 2001 terror attacks with Thursday's opening of a $4 billion transportation hub. Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava designed the facility with its striking white steel ribs and glass rising out of the ground next to where the Twin Towers once stood. It combines retail shops with a massive commuter rail station that includes links to 11 subway lines. The hub is…
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 03/03/2016 - 04:01 AM
World Trade Center-Retail Revival: People walk the steps from the PATH commuter rail station into the World Trade Center Transportation Hub in New York. Westfield's retail mall opens Tuesday in the hub, Aug. 15, 2016.
USA
World Trade Center Mall Re-opens, Shows Progress Since 9/11
The re-opening of the World Trade Center mall Tuesday, is expected to help transform downtown Manhattan shopping and illustrate how much progress has been made in rebuilding and revitalizing the area since the 9/11 attacks. Shops from Apple to Forever 21 to H&M to John Varvatos will serve an increasingly diverse group of area residents and workers beyond Wall Street bankers that now includes a slew of advertising and media employees. But they'll also be catering…
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Arlington To Hold Annual Ceremony Virtually on 9/11

A plane takes off from Washington Reagan National Airport as a large American flag is unfurled at the Pentagon ahead of…
USA

Terrorism, Pandemic Trigger Two Kinds of Stress

Lydia Hassebroek says hi to her friend Rose through her kitchen window during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Puerto Rico Reopening Beaches on Saturday Amid Drop in Coronavirus Cases

A woman wears a face mask and gloves at the gas station during a government ordered quarantine aimed at curbing the spread of…
USA

19 Years On, Does a Post-9/11 Generation Remember the Attacks?

A U.S. flag hanging from a steel girder, damaged in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center, blows in the breeze at a memorial in Jersey City, New Jersey, Sept. 11, 2019
COVID-19 Pandemic

Teachers, Parents Adapt as Schooling Resumes Amid COVID-19

Students wear protective masks as they arrive for classes at the Immaculate Conception School while observing COVID-19…