Authorities Determine Speeding Caused Tiger Wood’s Wreck

By VOA News
April 07, 2021 03:02 PM
In this image take from a livestream video feed provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Sheriff Alex Villanueva speaks during a news conference, April 7, 2021, about the Tiger Woods' accident.
In this image take from a livestream video feed provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Sheriff Alex Villanueva speaks during a news conference, April 7, 2021, about Tiger Woods' car accident.

Los Angeles County authorities announced Wednesday that golfing legend Tiger Woods was traveling about 60 kilometers per hour above the speed limit when he crashed his vehicle and was seriously injured in February.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said at a news conference Woods’ car was traveling around 135 kilometers per hour during the Feb. 23 rollover crash.

“The primary causal factor for the collision was driving at an unsafe speed for the road conditions and being unable to negotiate the curve,” said Villanueva.

The sheriff said the car was excessively fast when Woods struck a tree and that there were no signs of impairment and that Woods was wearing a seatbelt. 

Villanueva added Woods was not cited for speeding and no criminal charges will be filed against him.

Woods, 45, had to be extracted from his SUV after hitting the median strip and rolling several times before landing on the opposite side of the road.

Woods underwent several surgeries on his right leg and is now in Florida recovering, according to his Twitter account.

 

