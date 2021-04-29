USA

Biden, Aides Tout Infrastructure, Family Aid Proposals

By Ken Bredemeier
April 29, 2021 01:26 PM
President Joe Biden waves as he and first lady Jill Biden walk to board Air Force One for a trip to Georgia to mark his 100th day in office, April 29, 2021, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md.
President Joe Biden waves as he and first lady Jill Biden walk to board Air Force One for a trip to Georgia to mark his 100th day in office, April 29, 2021, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md.

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Joe Biden and key administration officials are embarking on an extensive campaign to promote his $4 trillion spending proposals to repair the country’s infrastructure and boost assistance for children and families.

On Thursday, his 100th day in office, Biden headed to the southern state of Georgia, a key political battleground he narrowly captured in the November election to hold a campaign-style drive-in rally near the state’s biggest city, Atlanta.

His effort comes the day after his first address to a joint session of Congress in which he laid out what he called a “blue-collar blueprint” to help middle-class Americans gain or maintain family financial stability.

In the coming days, he is planning other events in the eastern states of Pennsylvania and Virginia, with the rallies aimed at winning support from voters to pressure skeptical lawmakers in Washington to approve his plans to speed the American economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

In the politically divided Congress, Biden’s plans are drawing wide support from Democratic lawmakers aligned with the president, but almost no applause from opposition Republicans, who oppose the spending as too extensive and object to Biden’s plans to raise taxes on corporations and wealthy individuals to pay for the programs.

President Joe Biden meets with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, left, and members of congress to discuss his jobs plan in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, April 19, 2021.
Biden Tells Lawmakers He’s Open to Compromise on US Infrastructure Package
US president wants to spend $2 trillion to fund projects that would create jobs for millions of Americans but Republicans seek to trim the size and cost of the package

Vice President Kamala Harris is headed Thursday to Baltimore, Maryland, to promote the Biden plans, and to the Midwestern state of Ohio on Friday, while her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, is speaking in the mid-Atlantic state of North Carolina.

Biden Cabinet members are also delivering speeches across the country to promote his proposals.

While the number of coronavirus deaths and new infections have slowed in the U.S. and the economy grew by 6.4% in the first three months of the year, Biden is attempting to use the spending clout of the national government to add jobs, rebuild aging infrastructure and create a new, heretofore unknown economic safety net for American families.

Georgia's Democratic Party said Biden would appear at a "Getting America Back on Track" rally in the city of Duluth, located 50 kilometers north of Atlanta.

Republican presidential candidates have long captured Georgia’s 16 electoral votes, but Biden defeated former President Donald Trump by nearly 12,000 votes out of 2.9 million ballots that were cast, even as Trump continues to make unfounded claims that he was cheated out of winning the state. It was the first victory in the state for a Democratic presidential candidate in 28 years.

Subsequently, two Democrats, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, won Senate run-off elections in early January, creating a politically divided Senate, with 50 Republicans and 50 Democrats.

The Democratic victories pushed the Republican-controlled state legislature to enact tighter election laws that Democrats say are likely to trim the number of minorities, especially Blacks, who vote in upcoming elections. Biden has opposed the new Georgia law, calling it "sick" and "un-American."

While in Georgia, Biden and first lady Jill Biden, plan to visit former President Jimmy Carter, a close friend who at 96 is the longest-living U.S. president, and his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, who is 93. The Carters were unable to attend Biden's inauguration in January because of the pandemic.

Related Stories

President Joe Biden meets with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, left, and members of congress to discuss his jobs plan in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, April 19, 2021.
USA
Biden Tells Lawmakers He’s Open to Compromise on US Infrastructure Package
US president wants to spend $2 trillion to fund projects that would create jobs for millions of Americans but Republicans seek to trim the size and cost of the package
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Mon, 04/19/2021 - 03:22 PM
A street is closed due to work in the road in Jersey City, New Jersey, U.S. March 31, 2021.
USA
Biden Lobbying Bipartisan Lawmakers for Infrastructure Spending
White House highlights state-by-state shortcomings
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Mon, 04/12/2021 - 01:37 PM
Heavy traffic is seen on the George Washington Bridge from New Jersey to New York, as seen from Fort Lee Historic Park.
00:02:09
USA
Biden Officials Signal Willingness to Compromise on $2 Trillion Infrastructure Plan
President’s proposal to fund improved roads and bridges, faster internet connections, high speed trains and other initiatives faces Republican opposition
Michelle Quinn
By Michelle Quinn
Sun, 04/11/2021 - 09:02 PM
Biden’s $2 Trillion Infrastructure Proposal Faces Challenges
00:01:39
USA
Biden’s $2 Trillion Infrastructure Proposal Faces Challenges
Not just for roads and bridges, the American Jobs Plan includes money for ‘human infrastructure,’ such as those who serve as caregivers
Michelle Quinn
By Michelle Quinn
Sun, 04/04/2021 - 09:42 PM
Ken Bredemeier
By
Ken Bredemeier

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Key Takeaways from Biden’s First Joint Speech to Congress

President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
USA

Biden, Aides Tout Infrastructure, Family Aid Proposals

President Joe Biden waves as he and first lady Jill Biden walk to board Air Force One for a trip to Georgia to mark his 100th day in office, April 29, 2021, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md.
USA

Biden's First 100 Days See Few Big Moves on Africa

U.S. President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., April 28, 2021. Chip…
USA

Mayor DeBlasio: NYC to Fully Reopen July 1

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, center, alongside Matthew Putman, co-founder and CEO of Nanotronics, center right, participate…
USA

US Economy Advanced 6.4% in 1st Quarter

A member of the wait staff delivers food to outdoor diners along the sidewalk at the Mediterranean Deli restaurant in Chapel…