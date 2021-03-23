USA

Biden Calls for Assault Weapons Ban in Wake of Colorado Shooting

By VOA News
Updated March 23, 2021 02:38 PM
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about the mass shooting in Colorado from the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, March 23, 2021.
U.S. President Joe Biden Tuesday called for a nationwide ban on assault weapons, in the wake of a shooting in Boulder, Colorado that left ten people dead, including a police officer.

Speaking from the White House, Biden said “I don’t need to wait a minute, let alone an hour, to take common sense steps to save lives.” He urged members of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate to act.

“We can ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines,” Biden said, noting that he worked on similar legislation when he, himself was a senator and chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. That law was passed in 1994, but was allowed to expire ten years later.  

Biden also called on the Senate to pass measures already passed by the House that would close loopholes in laws requiring background checks on the purchase of guns.   

The Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing Tuesday entitled “Constitutional and Common Sense Steps to Reduce Gun Violence,” the first of a series of planned hearings to discuss ways of reducing gun violence.

Biden said his heart goes out to the survivors and the families of the victims of the Boulder shooting.  

Police said Tuesday they have a 21-year-old suspect in custody and charged him with ten counts of murder in connection with the shooting at a Boulder grocery store on Monday.

Among the victims – whose ages ranged from 20 to 65 – was 51-year-old Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley. Talley was among the first to arrive and exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who was carrying what was reported to be an assault-style rifle. No other officers were injured. No motive for the shooting has yet been given.

Biden noted the shooting Monday’s attack comes a week after the killing of eight people at three Atlanta-area massage businesses. Flags in the U.S. capital, Washington, DC, were already flying at half-staff for those victims.

VOA logo
By
VOA News

