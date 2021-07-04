USA

Biden Opens White House to Fourth of July Guests

By VOA News
July 04, 2021 09:07 PM
President Joe Biden speaks during an Independence Day celebration on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, July 4, 2021.
President Joe Biden speaks during an Independence Day celebration on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, July 4, 2021.

At his first large event since his inauguration, President Joe Biden hosted a party at the White House in honor of the Fourth of July holiday Sunday.
 
"America is coming back together,” Biden said.
 
“Today, we’re closer than ever to declaring our independence from a deadly virus.”
 
The White House was open to hundreds of invited guests Sunday, serving up hamburgers and other dishes.
 
Among the guests were essential workers who helped with the response to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as military families.

In his remarks to his guests Sunday, Biden encouraged those who have not yet been vaccinated against the coronavirus to do so.
 
“My fellow Americans – it's the most patriotic thing you can do,” he said.

Attendees listen as President Joe Biden speaks during an Independence Day celebration on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, July 4, 2021.
Attendees listen as President Joe Biden speaks during an Independence Day celebration on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, July 4, 2021.

The administration had set a goal of having 70% of American adults vaccinated by the holiday. The nation got close: about 67% have had at least one shot.
 
Sunday also marked one of the first times that fencing, which had been erected around the White House during the anti-police violence protests in 2020 and in the wake of the January 6th assault on the Capitol, was removed. Visitors can now walk up to the North Lawn fence in front of the White House.  
 
Though the event is the largest since Biden took office in January, the crowds are much smaller than White House Independence Day events in previous years.  
 
With fireworks and gatherings, Americans celebrated their country's 245th Independence Day this year with a sense of renewal as new cases of COVID-19 continued to drop but also with the reminder that more than 600,000 in the U.S. — the most of any country — have died of the disease.
 
Some information for this report came from Reuters.

 

Related Stories

People wear U.S. flag-themed hats as visitors arrive to watch the Independence Day fireworks display near the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, July 4, 2021.
USA
US Celebrates Independence Day, Its 245th Birthday
Festivities come as some coronavirus restrictions are eased
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 07/04/2021 - 02:57 AM
People celebrate Independence Day at the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest held at Maimonides Park in Brooklyn, New York City, July 4, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Coronavirus Variants, Vaccination Rate Challenges Loom as US Hits 'Summer of Joy'
Gains made against COVID-19 in the past year have vastly changed pandemic life in the nation, but work to cement progress remains
Default Author Profile
By Chris Hannas
Sun, 07/04/2021 - 02:54 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Biden Opens White House to Fourth of July Guests

President Joe Biden speaks during an Independence Day celebration on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, July 4, 2021.
South & Central Asia

US: No Plans to Close Embassy as Fighting Rages in Afghanistan 

FILE - US marine guards entrance of American embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan.
USA

Demolition Experts to Implode Partially Collapsed Florida Condo Overnight

A Miami-Dade County Police boat patrols the ocean in front of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building, where demolition experts were preparing to bring down the precarious still-standing portion, in Surfside, Florida, July 4, 2021.
USA

Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter Mark 75 Years of ‘Full Partnership’ 

FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter holds hands with his wife Rosalynn Carter as they work with other volunteers for Habitat for Humanity in Mishawaka, Indiana, Aug. 27, 2018.
Arts & Culture

50 Years After his Death, Fans Honor Jim Morrison in Paris 

Fans gather at the tomb of rock singer Jim Morrison at the Pere-Lachaise cemetery in Paris, Saturday, July 3, 2021. Fans across…