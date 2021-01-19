USA

Biden to Seek Quick Senate Approval of $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Relief Plan

By VOA News
January 19, 2021 04:46 PM
FILE PHOTO: Yellen participates remotely in a Senate Finance Committee hearing in Washington
Senator Ben Sasse, R-Neb., listens during a Senate Finance Committee hearing for Janet Yellen, of California, President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for Treasury Secretary in Washington, January 19, 2021.

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s administration will seek quick passage of its $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan, Biden’s nominee for Treasury secretary said Tuesday. 

Janet Yellen said at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee that “more must be done” to provide help to struggling Americans affected by the pandemic, despite arguments from Republicans that the relief package is too large. 

The U.S. budget deficit ballooned to a record $3.1 trillion last year after Congress passed various relief packages valued at $3 trillion. 

“Without further action, we risk a longer, more painful recession now and long-term scarring of the economy later,” Yellen said. 

Biden’s proposed relief plan would provide more aid to families and businesses, more support for coronavirus vaccine production and distribution and support for state and local governments to avoid layoffs of essential workers. 

Yellen said she and the incoming president are aware of the debt problem but believe containing the pandemic-fueled recession is a higher immediate priority. 

Republicans have voiced opposition to elements of Biden’s plan, which includes $1,400 stimulus checks to individuals with salaries below $75,000 annually and plans to increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour. 

Republican Senator Tim Scott argued during Tuesday’s hearing that the minimum wage was the reason for job layoffs during a coronavirus crisis that has forced thousands of small businesses to close permanently. 

Democratic Senator Ron Wyden, the incoming chairman of the finance committee, expressed hope that Yellen would be confirmed by the Senate as soon as Thursday. 

If confirmed, Yellen would be the first woman to serve as Treasury secretary. During President Barack Obama’s administration, she became the first woman to serve as chair of the Federal Reserve. 

Related Stories

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen testifies about the economy before the Joint Economic Committee of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 7, 2014.
US Politics
Former Fed Chair Yellen Faces Tough Challenges as Biden's Treasury Secretary
She would be the first woman to hold that position in its 231-year history
Default Author Profile
By Rob Garver
Wed, 11/25/2020 - 06:56 AM
President-elect Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 pandemic during an event at The Queen theater, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Biden Announces $1.9 Trillion Coronavirus Relief Package
Transition team describes plan as ‘ambitious but achievable’
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 01/14/2021 - 09:48 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Biden to Seek Quick Senate Approval of $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Relief Plan

FILE PHOTO: Yellen participates remotely in a Senate Finance Committee hearing in Washington
2020 USA Votes

Senate Republican Leader: Trump ‘Provoked’ US Capitol Rampage

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) participates in a walk-through of Joe Biden's presidential inauguration events at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 19, 2021.
USA

US Soldier Arrested in Plot to Blow Up 9/11 Memorial

Flowers are seen placed into the groves of inscribed names of the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, Sept. 11, 2020, in New York City.
VOA News on China

US Classifies China's Policies Toward Uighurs as 'Genocide' 

Ethnic Uighur demonstrators take part in a protest against China, in Istanbul, Turkey October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
USA

Biden Picks Transgender Woman as Assistant Health Secretary

Waitress Lauren Musial watches a television briefing by Pennsylvania Health Secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, at the Penrose Diner,…