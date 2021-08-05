USA

Biden Sets Goals for Boosting Electric Car Sales, Fuel Efficiency

By VOA News
August 05, 2021 07:48 AM
FILE - Tesla cars are loaded onto carriers at the Tesla electric car plant in Fremont, California, May 13, 2020. The Biden adminstration has made short-term emission reductions a top priority.
FILE - Tesla cars are loaded onto carriers at the Tesla electric car plant in Fremont, California, May 13, 2020.

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to sign an executive order Thursday calling for new automobile emissions standards and setting a goal of having half of new vehicles sold in the United States be electric by 2030. 

The White House said in a statement the target would include battery electric, plug-in hybrid electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

Leading automotive manufacturers have made voluntary commitments in line with the administration’s goals.

Ford, General Motors and Stellantis said in a joint statement they aspire to have electric vehicles make up 40% to 50% of new sales by 2030.

Toyota’s North America CEO said his company will “do our part.”

Automakers said such a shift will require more than just them making different types of cars. They said the government will have to support incentives for car buyers to choose electric vehicles, money to expand electric vehicle supply chains, and enough funding to build sufficient charging stations across the country.

