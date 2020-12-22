Bill Passed by Congress Provides More Than COVID Relief

The U.S. Congress has approved a $2.3 trillion catchall bill that includes $900 billion in COVID-19 aid and $1.4 trillion to fund the government through the end of the fiscal year on September 30, 2021.

The measure, which President Donald Trump is expected to sign into law, provides billions of dollars to American households and businesses that have been hard hit by the country’s coronavirus crisis.

But the $2.3 billion bill also funds hundreds of initiatives unrelated to the virus, including a tax cut for corporate meals, a prohibition on surprise medical bills and the restoration of need-based grants for incarcerated college students.

Here are some of the highlights of the omnibus bill:

Omnibus appropriations

Twelve spending bills folded into the $1.4 trillion measure funds government agency operating budgets through September 30, 2021; provides a $12.5 billion increase over existing budget limits for domestic initiatives; cuts Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention and removal expenses by $431 million.

Provides sustained defense spending and funding for energy provisions; upholds bans on federal funding of abortion; provides a final $1.4 billion installment for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Miscellaneous