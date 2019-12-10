USA

Border Tunnel Found in Arizona after 4 Migrants Caught

By Associated Press
December 10, 2019 04:26 PM
This Dec. 9, 2019 photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) shows an access point to a tunnel between Nogales, Mexico, and Nogales, Ariz., seen from the U.S. side.
NOGALES, ARIZ. - Another border tunnel from Mexico to the United States has been discovered in Arizona after the U.S. Border Patrol arrested four migrants.

Agents in Nogales, Arizona, found the tunnel on Sunday after a camera operator for the Border Patrol spotted the migrants.

The agents who made the arrest traced the migrants' trip and came across the tunnel from Nogales, Mexico to Nogales, Arizona.

It was just 50 yards (46 meters) away from another tunnel discovered last week, although that one was incomplete. The Border Patrol said it worked with Mexican authorities to trace the tunnel to Mexico and has since destroyed it.

It was the fifth tunnel discovered this year in the Border Patrol's Tucson Sector, which covers large areas of Arizona.

 

