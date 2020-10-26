USA

Californians See Power Shutoffs as Winds, Fire Danger Rise

By Associated Press
October 26, 2020 08:50 AM
A home sits without power during the Tick Fire Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif. Fast-growing fires throughout…
FILE - A home sits without power Oct. 24, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif, as fast-growing fires throughout California forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate their homes.

SAN FRANCISCO - Hundreds of thousands of Californians lost power as utilities sought to prevent the chance of their equipment sparking wildfires and the fire-weary state braced for a new bout of dry, windy weather.  
 
More than 1 million people were expected be in the dark Monday during what officials have said could be the strongest wind event in California this year.  
 
It's the fifth time this year that Pacific Gas & Electric, the nation's largest utility, has cut power to customers in a bid to reduce the risk that downed or fouled power lines or other equipment could ignite a blaze during bone-dry weather conditions and gusty winds. On Sunday, the utility shut off power to 225,000 customers in Northern California and planned to do the same for another 136,000 customers in a total of 36 counties.  
 
“This event is by far the largest we've experienced this year, the most extreme weather,” said Aaron Johnson, the utility's vice president of wildfire safety and public engagement. “We're trying to find ways to make the events less difficult.”  
 
The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings for much of the state, predicting winds of up to 56 kph in lower elevations and more than 113 kph in mountainous areas of Southern California. The concern is that any spark could be blown into flames sweeping through tinder-dry brush and forestland.  
 
The conditions could equal those during devastating fires in California’s wine country in 2017 and last year’s Kincade Fire, the National Weather Service said. Fire officials said PG&E transmission lines sparked that Sonoma County fire last October, which destroyed hundreds of homes and caused nearly 100,000 people to flee.  
 
Weather conditions shifted in Northern California on Sunday, with humidity dropping and winds picking up speed, said Scott Strenfel, senior meteorologist for PG&E. He said another round of winds is expected Monday night.  
 
Southern California, which saw cooler temperatures and patchy drizzle over the weekend, is also bracing for extreme fire weather. Southern California Edison said it was considering safety outages for 71,000 customers in six counties starting Monday, with San Bernardino County potentially the most affected.  
 
Los Angeles County urged residents to sign up for emergency notifications and prepare to evacuate, preferably arranging to stay with family or friends in less risky areas who aren’t suspected to have the coronavirus. Local fire officials boosted staffing as a precaution.  
 
“The reality is come midnight and through Tuesday we’re going to be in the most significant red flag conditions we’ve had this year,” said Kevin McGowan, director of the county’s Office of Emergency Management.  
 
Scientists say climate change has made California much drier, meaning trees and other plants are more flammable. Traditionally October and November are the worst months for fires, but already this year the state has seen more than 8,600 wildfires that have scorched a record 16,576 square kilometers and destroyed about 9,200 homes, businesses and other structures. There have been 31 deaths.  
 
Many of this year’s devastating fires were started by thousands of dry lightning strikes, but some remain under investigation for potential electrical causes. While the biggest fires in California have been fully or significantly contained, more than 5,000 firefighters remain committed to 20 blazes, including a dozen major incidents, state fire officials said.  
 
PG&E officials said the planned outages are a safety measure and understood they burden residents, especially with many working from home and their children taking classes online because of the coronavirus pandemic.  
 
Sheriff Kory Honea of Butte County said he’s concerned about residents in foothill communities during the blackouts because cellular service can be spotty and it’s the only way many can stay informed when the power is out.  
 
“It is quite a strain on them to have to go through these over and over and over again,” he said.

Related Stories

Seen from Alameda, Calif., a grass fire burns in South San Francisco on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Portions of Northern California…
USA
PG&E to Cut Power to More Than 1 Million People in California
Pacific Gas & Electric says move will prevent the chance of sparking wildfires as extreme fire weather returns to the region
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 10/24/2020 - 01:06 AM
A firefighter runs past flames while battling the Glass Fire in a Calistoga, Calif., vineyard Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. (AP Photo…
USA
Wildfire Threat Intensifying Across California, Officials Say
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says strong winds and low humidity could ramp up blazes in Northern California
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 10/13/2020 - 09:39 PM
A firefighter battles the Creek Fire as it threatens homes in the Cascadel Woods neighborhood of Madera County, California.
USA
Trump Administration Denies California Relief for 6 Wildfires
California requested disaster relief funds aimed at cleaning up the damage from six recent wildfires among the numerous deadly and destructive blazes that have scorched the state
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 10/16/2020 - 05:54 PM
Flames from the Glass Fire burn a truck in a Calistoga, Calif., vineyard Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
USA
Epic Scale of California Wildfires Continues to Grow
A single fire surpassed 1 million acres Monday
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 10/05/2020 - 06:40 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

US Politics

Barrett Likely to be Confirmed to US Supreme Court Monday    

Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court, arrives for closed meetings with senators, at the Capitol in Washington, Oct. 21, 2020.
The Americas

New Storm Zeta a Hurricane Threat to Mexico, US Gulf Coast

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Tropical Storm Zeta, Oct. 25, 2020, at 2110 GMT (5:10 p.m. ET).
USA

Black US Archbishop's Rise Marks a Historic Moment

FILE - In this Sunday Oct. 6, 2019, file photo, Washington D.C. Archbishop Wilton Gregory greets churchgoers at St. Mathews Cathedral after the annual Red Mass in Washington.
USA

UN Treaty to Ban Nuclear Weapons Worldwide Ratified

FILE - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is seen during an interview, at U.N. headquarters in New York, Oct. 21, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Top Aide to US Vice President Pence Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence speaks to supporters Saturday Oct. 24, 2020 in Tallahassee, Fla. Battleground Florida was again a…