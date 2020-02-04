USA

Caroline Kennedy Backs Biden, Calls Him Democrats' Best Bet

By Associated Press
February 04, 2020 01:15 PM
New U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy smiles as she gives a statement upon her arrival in Japan at the Narita International Airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, Nov. 15, 2013.
Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of President John F. Kennedy and the former U.S. Ambassador to Japan.

WASHINGTON - Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of President John F. Kennedy, endorsed Joe Biden on Tuesday, calling the former vice president Democrats' “best bet to win the White House.”
    
The Kennedy family has been a major force in Massachusetts politics for generations, and Caroline Kennedy's sought-after endorsement came the day that the 2020 Democratic contest landed in neighboring New Hampshire, which holds its presidential primary next week.
    
Kennedy, a former ambassador to Japan, announced her decision to endorse Biden in an opinion article in The Boston Globe.
  
 “We need a nominee who can compete in every state, who can bring wandering Democrats and independents back to the fold, and even attract some Republicans,” Kennedy wrote. “Biden at the top of the ticket is our best bet to win the White House, keep the gains we made in the House, and put the Senate in play.”
    
Kennedy's endorsement of Biden came before there was a declared winner in Monday's Iowa Caucuses, which devolved into chaos because of technical problems with an app that was supposed to be used to report results.
    
Recent public opinion polls showed Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders with a slight edge in Iowa, but Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg were all positioned to win.
    
Kennedy said that President Donald Trump has been a destructive force and “shredded our credibility around the world.”
    
Biden, she wrote, would be a calming presence who could “bring people together, who knows how to get things done at home and abroad, whose word we can count on, and who can nurture the next generation of leaders.

Related Stories

Democratic presidential candidates former Vice President Joe Biden, left, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speak during a Democratic presidential primary debate, Dec. 19, 2019, in Los Angeles.
USA
Biden, Sanders Lead Field in New Poll Ahead of Monday's Iowa Caucuses
Biden was the choice of 23 percent of likely caucus-goers, the Monmouth University poll shows, slightly ahead of the senator from Vermont at 21 percent
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 01/29/2020 - 12:16
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden gestures as he speaks during a campaign stop in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Jan. 29, 2020.
US Politics
Biden Under Pressure to Prove He Can Thwart New Republican Attacks
Democratic candidate Joe Biden and President Donald Trump are campaigning in Iowa just days from the state's lead-off caucuses
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 01/30/2020 - 09:29
FILE - This June 19, 2019 file photo shows Caroline Kennedy during the JFK Space Summit at the John F. Kennedy Presidential…
USA
Caroline Kennedy to Christen Carrier Named After Her Father John F
The ship is the second of the US Navy's new Ford-Class of aircraft carriers
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 12/06/2019 - 15:51
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

Caroline Kennedy Backs Biden, Calls Him Democrats' Best Bet

New U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy smiles as she gives a statement upon her arrival in Japan at the Narita International Airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, Nov. 15, 2013.
US Politics

Iowa's Coveted Status in Doubt Following Results Delay

Caucus goers check in at a caucus at Roosevelt High School, in Des Moines, Iowa, Feb. 3, 2020.
Europe

EU Regrets US Military Policy About-Face on Landmines

A member of the Humanitarian Demining Battalion of the Columbian Army searches for landmines in Cocorna, Antioquia March 3,…
Arts & Culture

Rihanna to Receive Special Honor at NAACP Image Awards

FILE - Pop artist Rihanna poses for photographers upon arrival at the British Fashion Awards in central London, Dec. 2, 2019.
USA

US Adds 'Low Yield' Nuclear Weapon to Its Submarine Arsenal

FILE - The ballistic-missile submarine USS Wyoming is seen in the Atlantic, in this photo released by the U.S. Navy Jan. 9, 2008. The U.S. military says it is deploying long-range missiles armed with a nuclear warhead of reduced destructive power.