USA

CDC Independent Immunization Panel Meets on Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

By VOA News
April 23, 2021 01:21 PM
FILE - Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen.
The pause on use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine was widely implemented last week following the discovery of six U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clots in people who had received the shot.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Immunization Committee is meeting Friday to consider lifting a pause on use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
 
The pause was widely implemented last week following the discovery of six U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clots in people who had received the shot.
 
On April 13, the CDC, in a joint statement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, recommended a pause on use of the vaccine, “out of an abundance of caution” and to give experts an opportunity to examine the blood clot cases and see if any additional cases were found.
 
CDC officials have said since that “a handful” of other cases were being investigated, but offered no details, except to say they were encouraged there was a relatively small number of them.
 
The six cases of blood clots previously identified - out of seven million doses of the vaccine delivered - occurred in women between the ages of 18 and 48. They developed symptoms, most often headaches, six to 13 days after vaccination. One vaccine recipient, a Virginia woman, died in March.
 
The Washington Post reports authorities are leaning toward lifting the pause. Earlier this week, Europe’s drug watchdog group, the European Medicines Agency, said that while it found a possible link between the vaccine and the rare blood clots, the vaccine’s benefits outweigh its risks.  
 
It said it would recommend its use with an additional warning included in the information about the vaccine.
 
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) meeting Friday follows an emergency meeting held last week, the day after the announcement of the pause. At that time, members of the panel said they had too little time to make a recommendation.
 
Advisors to the committee tell ABC News it is expected to make a final recommendation on the vaccine later Friday.

Related Stories

FILE - Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen.
COVID-19 Pandemic
EMA Finds Link Between Johnson & Johnson Vaccine and Blood Clots
But European medicine regulator says benefits outweigh risks
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 04/20/2021 - 02:59 PM
FILE PHOTO: Exterior of Johnson and Johnson's subsidiary Janssen Vaccines in Leiden
COVID-19 Pandemic
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Under Further Scrutiny in US
CDC says it is looking into reports of possible new cases of severe side effects linked to one-dose vaccine, which health authorities have paused after six cases of post-inoculation blood clotting
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 04/20/2021 - 06:01 AM
FILE - Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Johnson & Johnson Delays Rollout in Europe of its COVID-19 Vaccine    
U.S. pharmaceutical giant cites links of vaccine to rare but potentially deadly blood clot for reason to delay European rollout
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 04/14/2021 - 05:00 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Biden Lauds Senate Passage of Anti-Asian Hate Crime Bill

People take part in a Stop Asian Hate rally at Times Square in New York City, U.S., April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
USA

CDC Independent Immunization Panel Meets on Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

FILE - Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen.
USA

Restoring Service Central to Biden's Postal Board Nominees

A man walks by a United States Postal Service (USPS) mailbox in downtown Washington D.C., U.S. August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos…
USA

End Commanders' Power to Block Military Sex Cases, Pentagon Panel Says

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks to Defense Department personnel during a visit by U.S. President Joe Biden at the…
USA

Remembering Walter Mondale's 'Good Fight'

Former Vice President Walter Mondale, left, and his wife, Joan Mondale, face reporters following the presidential candidates appearance on the NBC-TV program Meet the Press, Sept. 10, 1984, Washington, D.C.