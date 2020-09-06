USA

Census Bureau Must Temporarily Halt Winding down Operations

By Associated Press
September 06, 2020 10:54 AM
FILE - An envelope contains a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit, Michigan, April 5, 2020.
FILE - An envelope contains a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit, Michigan, April 5, 2020.

ORLANDO, FLA. - A federal judge has ordered the U.S. Census Bureau for the time being to stop following a plan that would have had it winding down operations in order to finish the 2020 census at the end of September.

The federal judge in San Jose late Saturday issued a temporary restraining order against the Census Bureau and the Commerce Department, which oversees the agency. The order stops the Census Bureau from winding down operations until a court hearing is held on Sept. 17.

The once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident helps determine how $1.5 trillion in federal funding is distributed and how many congressional seats each state gets in a process known as apportionment.

The temporary restraining order was requested by a coalition of cities, counties and civil rights groups that had sued the Census Bureau, demanding it restore its previous plan for finishing the census at the end of October, instead of using a revised plan to end operations at the end of September. The coalition had argued the earlier deadline would cause the Census Bureau to overlook minority communities in the census, leading to an inaccurate count.

In her order, U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh wrote that previous court cases had concluded that it's in the public interest that Congress be fairly apportioned and that the federal funds be distributed using an accurate census.

"Thus, the balance of the hardships and public interest tip sharply in Plaintiffs' favor," Koh said.

In a message emailed to regional offices and headquarters, the Census Bureau said the statistical agency and the Commerce Department "are obligated to comply with the Court's Order and are taking immediate steps to do so." Further guidance would be provided later, the bureau said.

 

Related Stories

A census taker knocks on the door of a residence Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Winter Park, Fla. A half-million census takers head…
USA
Watchdog: US Census Lacks Door Knockers Needed for 2020 Count
It's short by more than 25%
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 08/21/2020 - 08:29 PM
Amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19, census worker Ken Leonard wears a mask as he mans a U.S. Census walk-up counting site…
USA
Worries About US Census Accuracy Grow With Cut Schedule
Move worries researchers, politicians and others who say hard-to-count communities such as minority groups will be missed
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 08/05/2020 - 01:36 PM
Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham holds up his mask with the words "2020 Census" as he testifies before a House…
USA
US Census Bureau Chief Had No Advance Warning About Exclusion of Undocumented Immigrants
Order by president seeks to exclude people in US illegally from the process of redrawing congressional districts
Aline Barros
By Aline Barros
Wed, 07/29/2020 - 11:16 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Census Bureau Must Temporarily Halt Winding down Operations

FILE - An envelope contains a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit, Michigan, April 5, 2020.
USA

California Wildfire Traps Campers in National Forest  

Smoke from the Creek Fire billows beyond a ridge as seen from Huntington Lake, California, Sept. 5, 2020.
USA

On Day 100 of Protests, Portland Police Declare A Riot 

A protester is helped by another to retreat after clashing with the police on the 100th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, Oregon
Race in America

NY Attorney General to Form Grand Jury after Prude Death

Demonstrators march through the streets in Rochester, N.Y., Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, protesting the death of Daniel Prude. Prude…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Summer Without Fairs Leaves US Farm Kids Heartbroken

Eric Davis feeds chickens in the chicken coop, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, near Jenera, Ohio. Davis, a high school sophomore who's…