USA

Cesar Chavez’s Son Happy Dad’s Bust is in Biden Oval Office

By Associated Press
January 22, 2021 05:10 AM
FILE - This Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, file photo shows the newly redecorated Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Paul…
This Jan. 20, 2021, photo shows the newly redecorated Oval Office of the White House in Washington.

WASHINGTON - Paul Chavez had no idea where a sculpture of his father, Latino American civil rights and labor leader Cesar Chavez, would end up in the White House.

He agreed just this week to lend the bronze bust to President Joe Biden and hustled to get it wrapped up and shipped across the country from California. It was an utter surprise Wednesday when he saw Biden at his desk in the Oval Office, with the bust of the late Cesar Chavez right behind the president.

“We’re still smiling cheek to cheek,” Paul Chavez said in an interview Thursday.

Biden pressed themes of unity and inclusivity and advocacy for racial justice during the campaign, and Chavez said Biden appeared to be trying to convey that through a series of quick decorative changes he’s made to the world’s most powerful office.

Chavez said the prominent placement of his father’s likeness in the White House sends the message that it’s a “new day” following the tenure of Donald Trump and the anti-immigrant policies that he and his advisers pushed. Chavez, who is president and chairman of the board of directors of the foundation named for his father, predicted that “the contributions of working people, of immigrants, of Latinos ... will be taken into account” in the new administration.

Whenever Biden is seen at his desk, Chavez, a farm worker advocate, will be there, too.

Clinton-era rug, drapes

Biden revealed his Oval Office touch-up Wednesday as he signed a raft of executive orders and other actions in his first hours as the nation’s 46th president.

The most visually striking change is Biden’s choice of a deep blue rug, with the presidential seal in the middle, that was last used by President Bill Clinton, to replace a light-colored rug laid down by Trump. Biden is also using Clinton’s deep gold draperies.

Busts of civil rights activists Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks are also on display, along with a sculpture of President Harry Truman. Biden removed a bust of Winston Churchill, the former British prime minister.

On the wall across from Biden’s desk is a portrait collage of predecessors George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Franklin D. Roosevelt, along with Alexander Hamilton, a Founding Father and former treasury secretary.

No longer on display is a portrait of President Andrew Jackson, a Trump favorite who signed the Indian Removal Act that forced tens of thousands of Native Americans out of their homeland.

Red button gone

Biden is keeping the Resolute desk, so named because it was built using oak from the British Arctic exploration ship HMS Resolute. But he got rid of the red button that Trump had on the desk and would push to have a butler bring him a Diet Coke, his beverage of choice.

All presidents tweak the Oval Office decor at the start of their terms to reflect their personal tastes or to telegraph broader messages to the public.

The White House maintains a vast collection of furniture, paintings and other artifacts that they can choose from. Presidents are also allowed to borrow items from the Smithsonian and other museums. The White House curator oversees everything, and the makeover is carried out in the hours after the outgoing president leaves the mansion and before the new president arrives.

Biden also replaced a row of military service flags Trump used to decorate the office with a single American flag and a flag with the presidential seal, both positioned behind his desk.

He also chose a tufted, dark brown leather chair instead of keeping the reddish-brown desk chair Trump used.

Related Stories

President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Biden Signs Executive Orders on Coronavirus Pandemic
‘Good day for global health,’ WHO chief says about US reconnecting with the organization
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 01/22/2021 - 01:45 AM
A man wearing a face mask sits in front of a TV screen showing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at the Seoul Railway Station in…
US Politics
North Korean Defectors Call on Biden to Focus on Human Rights
North Koreans who flee risk their lives because the regime considers defection a crime of ‘treachery against the nation’
Default Author Profile
By Hyun Suk Kim
Thu, 01/21/2021 - 11:32 PM
Homeland Security Secretary nominee Alejandro Mayorkas testifies during his confirmation hearing in the Senate Homeland…
US Politics
Key Pieces of Biden's National Security Team Moving into Place
Senate slated to hold confirmation hearing on Biden’s choice for defense secretary
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Thu, 01/21/2021 - 09:18 PM
A newsstand vendor looks through his display near a magazine with a cover depicting U.S. President Joe Biden near U.S. and…
VOA News on China
China Expresses Hope for Cooperation as Biden Sworn In
Analysts suggest new administration may focus on coronavirus, economy before overhauling China policy
Default Author Profile
By Fang Bing
Fri, 01/22/2021 - 01:07 AM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons Enters into Force

Member state flags fly outside the United Nations headquarters, Sept. 18, 2020, in New York.
US Politics

With Control of White House and Congress, Democrats Have 2 Years to Make Big Changes

COVID-19 Pandemic

Biden Signs Executive Orders on Coronavirus Pandemic

President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in…
VOA News on China

China Expresses Hope for Cooperation as Biden Sworn In

A newsstand vendor looks through his display near a magazine with a cover depicting U.S. President Joe Biden near U.S. and…
US Politics

North Korean Defectors Call on Biden to Focus on Human Rights

A man wearing a face mask sits in front of a TV screen showing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at the Seoul Railway Station in…