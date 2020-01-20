Chiefs, 49ers Earn Super Bowl Spots

The field for this year's Super Bowl is set, with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers earning the right to play for the National Football League championship on Feb. 2 in Miami.

The Chiefs defeated the Tennessee Titans 35-24 on Sunday to claim the American Football Conference crown and the team's first trip to the Super Bowl since 1970.

Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates a touchdown pass with Eric Fisher (72) and Mitchell Schwartz (71) during the second half of the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City.

The 49ers have had more recent success, last appearing in the Super Bowl in 2012. They beat the Green Bay Packers 37-20 in the National Football Conference championship game Sunday.

Fans can likely expect a high-scoring Super Bowl. During the regular season, the 49ers ranked second in the NFL in points scored, while the Chiefs were fifth.

San Francisco's offense is more focused on running to advance the ball down the field. Kansas City prefers to pass the ball, with star quarterback Patrick Mahomes leading its offense.

The Super Bowl is enjoyed not only by football fans, but also many others who may not watch any other football game during the rest of the year. The television broadcast is annually one of the most watched shows in the United States with about 100 million people tuning in.

Interest goes beyond the game itself, with many people eager to enjoy the commercials shown during the broadcast. Companies spend $5 million for a 30-second spot to showcase new and special ad campaigns they create.