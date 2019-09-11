Chinese Woman Found Guilty of Trespassing at Trump Resort

The Chinese woman arrested at U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida resort has been found guilty of trespassing and lying to the Secret Service.

Yujing Zhang faces up to six years in prison when she is sentenced in late November. She showed no emotions as the verdict was read Wednesday at the end of a two-day trial.

The 33-year-old Zhang was arrested in March at Trump's Mar-a-Lago private golf resort in Palm Beach after approaching a Secret Service agent claiming she was a member of the club and wanted to go to the pool. Although agents could not initially find her name on the membership list, she was eventually allowed inside after a club manager thought she was the daughter of a member.

Once she was admitted, Zhang told a receptionist she was there to attend an event by a group called the United Nations Chinese-American Association. When the staff found no such event on the schedule, Secret Service agents were notified and Zhang was detained.

A search of her possessions discovered four cellphones, a laptop computer, an external hard drive and a small data storage device known as a "thumb drive" that contained malicious software.