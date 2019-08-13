USA

CNN Backs Chris Cuomo after Caught-On-Video Confrontation

By Associated Press
August 13, 2019 10:29 AM
CNN television news anchor Chris Cuomo poses as he arrives at the WarnerMedia Upfront event in New York City, New York, U.S., May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo

NEW YORK - CNN says it completely supports anchor Chris Cuomo after he was seen on video threatening to push a man down some stairs during a confrontation after the man apparently called him “Fredo,” in a seeming reference to the “Godfather” movies.

The video appeared Monday on a conservative YouTube channel. Host Brandon Recor told The Washington Post the exchange happened Sunday at a bar in Shelter Island, New York, after a man approached Cuomo for a picture. The man made the video.

It doesn't show the “Fredo” reference but depicts Cuomo's profanity-laced reaction as he characterizes the comment as an anti-Italian slur. The man says he thought “Fredo” was Cuomo's name.

CNN spokesman Matt Dornic tweeted that Cuomo “defended himself” after being slurred in what Dornic calls “an orchestrated setup.”

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump added his voice to the fray, tweeting, “I thought Chris was Fredo also. The truth hurts. Totally lost it! Low ratings (at) CNN.”

Related Stories

FILE - In this June 27, 2019, photo, whistleblower supporters demonstrate outside the Australian Capital Territory Supreme Court in Canberra, Australia, where former army lawyer David William McBride appeared charged with leaking secret documents to…
East Asia Pacific
Australian Minister Asks Police for Exhaustive Checks Before Raiding Media
Police raided offices of Australian Broadcasting Corp in June over allegations it had obtained and published classified material
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
August 09, 2019
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping (C) speaks during an event to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the "Message to Compatriots in Taiwan" at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Jan. 2, 2019.
Press Freedom
Paid 'News': China Using Taiwan Media to Win Hearts and Minds on Island - Sources
Employees from the media companies say Beijing's efforts to sway the public's perception of China was undermining Taiwan's media
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
August 12, 2019
US Social Media Conspiracy WEB.mp4
00:02:08
USA
After High-Profile Deaths, Social Media Erupts in Conspiracies
Apparent suicide of Jeffrey Epstein, who was in federal jail in New York on a sex trafficking case, ignited conspiracy theorists on all sides of US political divide
Default Author Profile
By Michelle Quinn
August 13, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press

1619-2019