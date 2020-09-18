USA

Cooler Temperatures, Rain Begin to Ease Wildfires in Western US

By VOA News
September 18, 2020 03:42 PM
Firefighters battle a wildfire near a structure while defending the Mount Wilson observatory during the Bobcat Fire in Los…
Firefighters battle a wildfire near a structure while defending the Mount Wilson observatory during the Bobcat Fire in Los Angeles, Sept. 17, 2020.

Wildfires in the Western states of California, Oregon and Washington continued to burn Friday, with millions of acres already scorched. But some relief appeared to be on the way.

In Oregon, a top fire protection official said several of the fires had been “taken off the map,” meaning they could be downgraded.

According to OPB News, at least six major fires continued to burn.

Mother Nature was providing a helping hand with significant rainfall in key areas.

In fact, officials suspended recovery work in the area of one of Oregon’s biggest fires because of heavy rain, The Associated Press reported.

The official death toll in the Oregon fires stood at eight, according to OPB.

In California, a firefighter reportedly died Thursday in the battle against the El Dorado Fire, which was caused by a gender reveal party gone wrong.

The Power and Light building is silhouetted against the hazy rising sun Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. Sunrises…
The Power and Light Building is silhouetted against the hazy rising sun, Sept. 18, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. Sunrises and sunsets across much of the country have been more vibrant than usual as smoke from Western wildfires drifts across the nation.

However, weather forecasters said cooler temperatures were on the way, according to the Los Angeles Times.

As of Friday, there were more than two dozen fires burning in California, with more than 17,000 firefighters trying to contain them.

At least 24 people have died in the fires.

In Seattle, a blanket of smoke was expected to dissipate as rain moves in.

“The worst is behind us,” Dustin Guy, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle, told the Seattle Times, referring to the smoke. “It’s just a matter of continuing to improve and bringing in cleaner air off the Pacific.”

The wildfires have forced thousands to evacuate along the West Coast, and resulting smoke has sent even those far from the fires to area hospitals.

 

Related Stories

This photo provided by High Performance Wireless Research and Education Network (HPWREN) and ALERTWildfire from a camera atop…
Science & Health
Wildfire Smoke a Growing Health Problem
A few days of breathing smoky air isn't great; what happens as fires become more common with climate change?
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By Steve Baragona
Fri, 09/18/2020 - 02:26 AM
Facades stand among rubble at the Parkview Townhomes in Talent, Oregon, Sept. 16, 2020, following the Almeda Fire.
USA
Firefighters Continue Battling Wildfires in Oregon, Other Western US States
Smoke from the wildfires has polluted skies over US cities thousands of kilometers away
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 09/17/2020 - 08:33 AM
The sun appears orange through wildfire smoke, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Olympia, Wash. The smoke from dozens of wildfires…
USA
US Wildfires Send Haze Across Continent, Beyond
Residents of the eastern US are seeing unusually hazy skies and remarkable sunsets
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 09/16/2020 - 07:47 PM
Scientists: Climate Change Making Western Wildfires Worse
00:02:48
USA
Scientists: Climate Change Making Western Wildfires Worse
The West is hot and dry and getting hotter and drier
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By Steve Baragona
Wed, 09/16/2020 - 07:03 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Cooler Temperatures, Rain Begin to Ease Wildfires in Western US

Firefighters battle a wildfire near a structure while defending the Mount Wilson observatory during the Bobcat Fire in Los…
USA

Sally Moves Offshore as Florida, Alabama Take Stock of Storm's Damage

A damaged business is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally, in Perdido Key, Florida, Sept. 17, 2020.
The Americas

Pompeo Wraps Up Historic Visits to Suriname, Guyana

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) stands next to Surinam's President Chan Santokhi (C) and Surinam's Minister of Foreign…
Science & Health

Progress Made Toward Phasing Out Planet-Warming 'Super' Greenhouse Gases

FILE - A NOAA photo shows aurora australis near the South Pole Atmospheric Research Observatory in Antarctica. When a hole in the ozone formed over Antarctica, countries around the world in 1987 agreed to phase out several ozone-depleting chemicals.
USA

Officials: Trump to Block US Downloads of TikTok, WeChat on Sunday

FILE - U.S. and Chinese flags surround a TikTok logo in this illustration photo taken July 16, 2020.