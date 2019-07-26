USA

Cosby Appeal To Focus on Other Women's testimony, Quaaludes

By Associated Press
July 26, 2019 11:39 AM
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby, center right, arrives for a court appearance, Feb. 3, 2016, in Norristown, Pennsylvania. Cosby was arrested and charged with drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his home in Jan. 2004.
NORRISTOWN, PA - Prosecutors set to defend Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction in appeals court next month say the accusations from other women are no coincidence, but “the culmination of a decades-long pattern of behavior.”

The 82-year-old comic actor is the first celebrity convicted and sent to prison in the (hash)MeToo era.
 
He is serving a three-to 10-year prison term for drugging and molesting a woman at his Philadelphia-area home in 2004.

Cosby's lawyers are raising a long list of alleged trial errors on appeal. They include the judge's decision to let five other accusers testify and references to Cosby's possession of Quaaludes and other drugs.
 
Montgomery County prosecutors in a filing late Thursday say the women's testimony is allowed under Pennsylvania law because it points to a “signature” crime.    Arguments in Cosby's appeal are set for Aug.12.?

