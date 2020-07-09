Crews to Paint Black Lives Matter Mural in Front of Trump Tower 

Crews in New York City plan to paint a Black Lives Matter mural Thursday on Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower.

The work was intended to happen last week, but the city postponed it.

Local media, citing city government sources, said Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to visit the site.

FILE - People pass by the Trump World Tower in the Manhattan borough of New York, New York, April 30, 2019.

Several other Black Lives Matter murals have been painted on the streets of other parts of the city.

President Donald Trump objected to the Fifth Avenue project, writing on Twitter that it would denigrate the street and “further antagonize” the city’s police department.

De Blasio responded with his own tweets saying: “Black people BUILT 5th Ave and so much of this nation. Your “luxury” came from THEIR labor, for which they have never been justly compensated. We are honoring them. The fact that you see it as denigrating your street is the definition of racism.”