USA

Cuomo: Jewish Center Evacuated; Threats Sent Around Country

By Associated Press
February 23, 2020 05:18 PM
FILE - Governor Andrew Cuomo announces new hurricane recovery efforts for Puerto Rico, Sept. 24, 2017 in New York. The effort include partnering with private and government organizations to get aid to Puerto Rico.
FILE - Governor Andrew Cuomo.

ALBANY, N.Y. - The Albany Jewish Community Center was evacuated and searched Sunday morning after it and several other centers around the country received anonymous emails with vague threats that mentioned a bomb, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

Cuomo went to the Albany center after police evacuated about 100 people, searched the building with dogs and declared it safe.

Similar vague threats were emailed to about 18 Jewish Community Centers around the country, according to Cuomo’s office. The centers provide educational, fitness and social programs for children and adults. Cuomo’s office had no further details about the nature of the threats nor whether police searched other locations.

Cuomo said the FBI is investigating where the threats originated. State Director of Emergency Management Michael Kopy said the emails were sent to people with Jewish Community Center accounts, but he declined to specify which centers were targeted.

“These types of situations are so ugly and so unfortunate,” Cuomo said. “What’s worse is we’re seeing more and more of them. We’ve had about 42 incidents of anti-Semitism in this state this past couple of months so it’s not getting better. It’s only getting worse.”

Related Stories

FILE - Flowers and other items have been left as memorials outside the Tree of Life synagogue following last Saturday's shooting in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Nov. 3, 2018.
USA
Report: Synagogue Massacre led to String of Attack Plots
The Anti-Defamation League also counted at least 50 incidents in which white supremacists are accused of targeting Jewish institutions’ property since a gunman killed 11 worshippers at the Tree of Life synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 10/20/2019 - 20:22
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

Cuomo: Jewish Center Evacuated; Threats Sent Around Country

FILE - Governor Andrew Cuomo announces new hurricane recovery efforts for Puerto Rico, Sept. 24, 2017 in New York. The effort include partnering with private and government organizations to get aid to Puerto Rico.
US Politics

African American Voters Alert to Social Media Disinformation

USA

US National Security Adviser: Russian Election Meddling a 'Non-story'

U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien speaks during a press conference on the sidelines of the 35th Association of…
US Politics

Sanders Easily Wins Nevada's Democratic Presidential Nominating Caucuses

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., right, with his wife Jane, speaks during a campaign event in San…
USA

Vietnam, US Cooperate on Arrest in Child Sex Case

Map of Laos and Vietnam, showing the capitals of Vientiane and Hanoi, respectively