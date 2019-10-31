USA

DC Residents: Nationals' Win Temporarily Unites City Divided by Politics

By Durin Hendricks
October 31, 2019 08:14 PM
Washington Nationals fans celebrate early Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Washington after the Washington Nationals won Game 7 of…
Washington Nationals fans celebrate in Washington after the team won Game 7 of baseball's World Series in Houston, Oct. 31, 2019.

The Nationals' World Series victory Wednesday night has brought together fans in a city deeply divided by the impeachment inquiry against U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Washington Nationals defeated the Houston Astros 6-2 on Wednesday in the seventh game of Major League Baseball's World Series, earning the team's first championship win in franchise history.

Politics have previously divided fans at D.C.'s Nationals Park, where the team plays its home games. Last Sunday, Trump, first lady Melania Trump and other prominent Republicans attended the fifth game of the series. The president's group was loudly booed by members of the audience, many jeering "lock him up."  

But sporting events also provide an opportunity to bring people together, as famously happened during the 1971 World Table Tennis Championships in Nagoya, Japan, when a public encounter between two pingpong players from China and the U.S. was seen as signaling the thawing of U.S.-Chinese relations during the Cold War.

For D.C. residents, the Nationals' World Series victory became a moment of unity for the city.

"The impeachment is definitely divisive," said resident Ore Fashola. "The Nationals' win in the World Series ... is a very big cohesive moment."

Despite the win, D.C. residents said the good news was only temporary.

"On Saturday, everybody will be together for the parade and for one day only, and then it will go back to business as normal," said resident Daniel Dowhan. While Wednesday's win was big, it was too small for people to overcome their differences and be "friends," he added.

Fashola said she thought the win would be a "short-term" unifier. "I think that [impeachment is] more a long-term focus."

Some Washingtonians, however, had trouble taking even a short break from the impeachment inquiry on the day of the World Series win.

"I'm following and looking forward to seeing a better change," said one resident, Penelope, when asked about the inquiry.

The House voted Thursday to authorize a public impeachment inquiry targeting Trump for allegedly pushing Ukraine to investigate his political opponents.

Related Stories

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi wields the gavel as she presides over the U.S. House of Representatives vote
Impeachment Inquiry
US House Votes to Formally Open Impeachment Inquiry Targeting Trump
Lawmakers have heard closed-door testimony, but public hearings are planned soon
Default Author Profile
By Ken Bredemeier
Thu, 10/31/2019 - 12:17
The Washington Nationals celebrate after Game 7 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 30,…
Arts & Culture
Nationals Top Astros to Win First World Series
Washington overcame a two-run deficit in the 7th inning of Game 7 to win the first title in franchise history
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 10/31/2019 - 01:22
Default Author Profile
Written By
Durin Hendricks

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

USA

DC Residents: Nationals' Win Temporarily Unites City Divided by Politics

Washington Nationals fans celebrate early Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Washington after the Washington Nationals won Game 7 of…
Economy & Business

US Looks to Block Nord Stream 2 as Denmark Permits Route for Pipeline

FILE PHOTO: A worker puts a cap to a pipe at the construction site of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, near the town of…
USA

More Than 2,000 Cases Tied to Foreign Terrorist Organizations Under FBI Scrutiny

The Pennsylvania Avenue entrance of the J. Edgar Hoover Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) Building is seen in Washington, Nov. 30, 2017.
USA

Trump Accused of Attempting to Interfere in British Election

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with China's Vice Premier Liu He in the Oval Office at the…
US Politics

AP-NORC Poll: Trump Approval Steady as Impeachment Rages

President Donald Trump talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before departing for his Bedminster, N.J. golf…