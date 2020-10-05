USA

Delta, 25th Named Storm of 2020, Likely to Threaten New Orleans

By VOA News
October 05, 2020 04:52 PM
Earliest reasonable arrival time of Tropical storm Delta
Earliest reasonable arrival time of Tropical storm Delta (Credit: National Hurricane Center and Central Pacific Hurricane Center)

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Delta has formed in the Southern Caribbean, the 25th named storm of the year. On its current path, it is likely to become the fourth hurricane to threaten the U.S. Gulf Coast this year.

Meteorologists say the storm has formed earlier in the year than any other 25th named Atlantic storm on record, beating the old record by a month.

At last report, the storm was about 265 kilometers south-southwest of Negril, Jamaica, with maximum sustained winds of about 95 kph (59 mph) and was moving to the west at about 11 kph (6.8 mph).

Forecasters believe it could strengthen to hurricane status by late Monday or early Tuesday as it nears western Cuba.  

Hurricane warnings and watches have been posted for that area of Cuba, and a hurricane warning is in effect for the Isle of Youth just south of Cuba.

The Hurricane Center reports Delta is expected to travel across the very warm waters of the northwestern Caribbean Sea and encounter very low vertical wind shear during the next couple of days, allowing for significant strengthening over that time.

The current forecast track of Delta would put it at or near the coast of Louisiana by Friday. The region has already this year been hit by hurricanes Hanna, Laura and Sally and tropical storms Marco and Beta.

A pier is washed away by Tropical Storm Gamma in Cozumel, Mexico, October 3, 2020, in this still image from video obtained via…
A pier is washed away by Tropical Storm Gamma in Cozumel, Mexico, Octo. 3, 2020, in this still image from video obtained via social media. (@The_Klute via Reuters)

Meanwhile in the western Caribbean, Tropical Storm Gamma is expected to move inland over southeast Mexico later Monday and through Tuesday, after pummeling the Yucatan Peninsula on Saturday.

The storm reportedly knocked down trees, flooded streets and took out power in much of the area. The storm is expected to weaken over the next few days, though it could produce as much as 15 centimeters (6 inches) of rain in some areas.

 

Related Stories

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical Storm Beta, center, …
USA
Tropical Storm Beta Makes Landfall, Brings Flooding to Texas
Beta was the ninth named storm that made landfall in the continental US this year
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 09/22/2020 - 07:54 AM
This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken on Sept. 19, 2020, and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical Storm Beta, in the Gulf of Mexico.
USA
Texas, Louisiana Brace for Heavy Rains From Tropical Storm Beta
Beta expected to make landfall along Texas’s Gulf Coast later Monday
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 09/21/2020 - 05:00 PM
Floodwaters move on the street, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Pensacola, Fla. Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday near Gulf…
USA
Tropical Storm Sally Causes ‘Catastrophic’ Flooding
Hurricane has weakened but continues dumping heavy rain in a slow move inland
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 09/16/2020 - 07:51 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

COVID-19 Pandemic

10% of World’s Population May Have Been Infected with Coronavirus, WHO Says

A gymnastics instructor wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) leads a morning exercise for patients of the COVID-19 coronavirus at a hotel designated to treat asymptomatic patients in Karawaci, Indonesia's Banten province.
USA

US Supreme Court Begins Term With Eight Justices   

The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, as the justices begin a new term following the recent death of…
US Politics

How Will White House Coronavirus Outbreak Impact Supreme Court Confirmation Hearing?

Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett listens as Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Ks., not shown, speaks during their meeting on…
COVID-19 Pandemic

White House Press Secretary Tests Positive for COVID-19

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, talks to the media, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, outside the White House in Washington.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Trump Administration ‘Optimistic’ President Could be Discharged from Hospital Late Monday

President Donald Trump drives past supporters gathered outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Oct. 4, 2020.