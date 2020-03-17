Ex-Republican Congressman Gets 11 Months in Prison for Theft of Campaign Funds

A federal judge Tuesday sentenced former congressman Duncan Hunter to 11 months in prison after the California Republican pleaded guilty to stealing campaign funds.

The judge rejected appeals from Hunter's lawyers that the ex-Marine should be granted home confinement instead of a prison cell. They cited his service in Iraq and Afghanistan and his six terms in the U.S. House of Representatives. The judge said such leniency was not an option.

"Today's sentence reinforces the notion that the truth still matters, that facts still matter," Assistant U.S. Attorney Phil Halpern said, adding that he is happy with the sentence.

Prosecutors say Hunter spent about $250,000 in campaign funds for personal use – including throwing birthday parties, shopping sprees for his wife, vacations with a mistress, and such petty purchases as joke books and cans of chewing tobacco.

Hunter resigned his congressional seat in December, days after pleading guilty, saying he wanted to avoid a trial.

