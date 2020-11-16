USA

FBI: Hate Crime Incidents Rose 2.7% in 2019

By Masood Farivar
November 16, 2020 08:27 AM
A woman passes by a "No Place For Hate" sign in a shop in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. Robert…
FILE - A woman passes by a "No Place For Hate" sign in a shop in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, Feb. 11, 2019.

Hate crime incidents increased 2.7% last year, rising to their highest level in more than a decade, the FBI says in a new report.

There were 7,314 hate crime incidents last year, up from 7,120 in 2018 - the highest number of incidents since 2008, according to the report released on Monday.

Shooting Synagogue
US Hate Crime Laws Explained
Hate crime laws are essentially "penalty enhancement" tools in the hands of prosecutors. The statutes allow state and federal prosecutors to charge a defendant with an added penalty and to seek harsher sentences.

Despite a slight decline in 2018, hate crime surged by nearly 21%during the first three years of President Donald Trump’s administration, a period marked by the rise of an increasingly violent far right movement. While Trump has denounced white supremacists, extremism watchdogs note that hate crimes have spiked against groups vilified by the president. For example, anti-Latino hate crime rose 53% during Trump’s first three years in office, FBI data show.

"The latest rise in hate crime signals a new brutal landscape, where targeted attacks against rotating victim groups not only result in spikes, but increases are also being driven by a more widely dispersed rise in the most violent offenses,” said Brian Levin, executive director of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University.

The FBI defines hate crimes as criminal acts motivated by race, ethnicity, ancestry, religion, sexual orientation, disability, gender, and gender identity.

Although most hate crimes are non-violent, the report showed an increase in violent offenses such as assault and murder.

Hate-motivated homicides more than doubled to a record 51, driven by attacks carried out by white supremacists, including an August 2019 massacre at an El Paso supermarket which left 23 people dead.

Last year marked the third consecutive increase in hate-motivated homicides.  According to data compiled by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism, homicides committed by white supremacists and other far-right extremists also rose for the third straight year last year.

“These racist killers dominated the overall category of “extremist motivated” homicides with a total higher than that of all extremist killings combined for 2018,” the center said in a report.

The number of hate-driven aggravated assaults rose for the sixth consecutive year to its highest level since 2001, according to the FBI report.  There were 866 aggravated assaults last year, up from 818 the previous year.

This photo shows a bronze statue called "Raise Up" as part of the display at the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, a new memorial to honor thousands of people killed in racist lynchings, Monday, April 23, 2018, in Montgomery, Ala.
House Passes Law Making Lynching a Federal Hate Crime
First federal anti-lynching law to pass House in 120 years; Senate passed bill last year, it now goes to Trump for signature

As in previous years, most of the hate crimes reported in 2019 were motivated by race and ethnicity, followed by religion.

Anti-Semitic hate crimes jumped 14% to 953, the highest level since 2008. According to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism, “2019 was one of only two years in the last decade with over 900 anti-Semitic hate crimes.”

Anti-Latino hate crime increased nearly 9% to 527 in 2019, the highest total since 2010, while anti-Arab attacks surged 16% to 95.  Meanwhile, anti-Muslim hate crime fell for the third straight year, from 188 to 176, after peaking at 308 in 2016.

Related Stories

A person pauses in front of Stars of David with the names of those killed in a deadly shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue, in Pittsburgh, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018.
USA
FBI Report: Hate Crimes Dipped in 2018 After Three-Year Spike
Law enforcement agencies report 7,120 bias-motivated offenses to FBI in 2018, down from 7,175 in 2017
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Tue, 11/12/2019 - 11:53 AM
FILE - This April 28, 2019, file photo shows Kyle Fox holding a sign with his father Brady Fox in support of the victims of…
USA
Hate Crimes Soar in Major US Cities
Jewish community has been most frequent target of hate crimes amid resurgence in anti-Semitism, according the report by Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Sun, 12/29/2019 - 05:55 AM
Masood Farivar
By
Masood Farivar

More Coverage

More U.S. News

Economy & Business

Here Comes Santa Claus — With Face Masks and Plexiglass  

LaToya Booker cleans a transparent barrier between visitors for Santa at a Bass Pro Shop in Bridgeport, Conn., Tuesday, Nov. 10…
USA

FBI: Hate Crime Incidents Rose 2.7% in 2019

A woman passes by a "No Place For Hate" sign in a shop in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. Robert…
USA

Pompeo Visits France for Economic, Security Talks

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, walks to a motorcade vehicle after stepping off a plane at Paris Le Bourget Airport,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US States Tighten Coronavirus Restrictions Amid Surge in Cases

In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in…
USA

NHC: Iota to Transform into Major Hurricane

Police call out on people swimming illegally at a beach ahead of Hurricane Iota in Cartagena, Colombia in this still image taken from social media video