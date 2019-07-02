USA

FBI: No Sarin in Package Received at Facebook Headquarters

By Arrington Luck
July 2, 2019 02:14 PM
FILE - The entrance sign to Facebook headquarters is seen through two moving buses in Menlo Park, California, Oct. 10, 2018.
A package that officials thought might contain the deadly nerve agent sarin at a mail facility near Facebook's headquarters has been declared safe, according to the FBI and local authorities.  

The package initially tested positive for sarin at a mail facility on Facebook's campus on Monday. Four buildings near the facility were evacuated and two individuals were tested for exposure to the substance.   

Workers at the mail facility reported no injuries or side effects.

On Tuesday, the FBI said in a statement it had, alongside local authorities, "thoroughly tested the items in question and determined them to be non-hazardous."  

Sarin is a chemical that can hurt a person's nervous system and has been used as a chemical weapon.  Exposure to sarin can cause paralysis and death.

