USA

FBI Opens Domestic Terrorism Case in Gilroy Shooting

By Associated Press
August 6, 2019 02:35 PM
Police officers carry evidence bags from the family home of Gilroy Garlic Festival gunman Santino William Legan, July, 29, 2019, in Gilroy, Calif.
Police officers escort people from Christmas Hill Park following a deadly shooting during the Gilroy Garlic Festival, in Gilroy, Calif., on Sunday, July 28, 2019.

LOS ANGELES - The FBI is opening a domestic terrorism investigation into the shooting that killed three people, including two children, at a popular California food festival, a law enforcement official said Tuesday. 

Nineteen-year-old gunman Santino William Legan fatally shot three people with a Romanian-made AK-47-style rifle before turning the gun on himself on July 28 at the popular Gilroy Garlic Festival. Thirteen others were injured. 

The official was not authorized to discuss the investigation before a news conference and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The person could not immediately give specifics about why the FBI is opening a domestic terrorism case.

Authorities have not yet disclosed a possible motive in the case.

A separate mass shooting that killed 22 people at a crowded El Paso, Texas, store over the weekend is also being handled as a domestic terrorism case. 

The FBI's move in Gilroy came as Keyla Salazar's family was set to hold a funeral mass Tuesday for the 13-year-old in San Jose. 

Federal investigators have fewer tools and legal powers at their disposal in domestic terrorism cases than they do if they are up against someone tied to an international organization such as the Islamic State or al-Qaida.

Law enforcement officials conducting international terrorism investigations, for instance, can get a secret surveillance warrant to monitor the communications of a person they think may be an agent of a foreign power or terror group. 

Similarly, the U.S. criminal code makes it a crime for anyone to lend material support to designated foreign terror organizations, including the Islamic State and al-Qaida, even if the investigation doesn't involve accusations of violence.

There's no domestic counterpart to that material support statute, meaning federal prosecutors must rely on hate crimes laws, weapons charges and other approaches that may not carry the terrorism label. Mere membership in, or support for, a white supremacist organization is not illegal.

Related Stories

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet is seen at a session of the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, March 6, 2019.
USA
UN Rights Chief Condemns Mass Shootings in US
High Commissioner Michele Bachelet endorses robust gun control measures to preempt violent, deadly attacks
Default Author Profile
By Lisa Schlein
August 06, 2019
8chan logo, anonymous online forum, graphic element on black
Silicon Valley & Technology
After Mass Shootings, Tech Industry Shuns 8chan
8chan, the social network where alleged Shooter posted anti-immigrant manifesto struggles to stay alive as internet infrastructure companies decline its business
Default Author Profile
By Michelle Quinn
August 06, 2019
00:02:43
USA
Two Mass Shootings Renew Focus on Gun Violence in US
Assaults in Texas and Ohio bring the total to more than 250 mass shootings this year in the United States
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press