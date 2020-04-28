USA

FBI Records 28 ‘Active Shooter Incidents’ in 2019

By Masood Farivar
April 28, 2020 07:28 PM
Flowers and candles are left at a memorial five days after a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, U.S. August 8, 2019. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Flowers and candles are left at a memorial five days after the worst mass shooting in the U.S. in 2019, at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, August 8, 2019. The shooter killed 23 people and wounded 22 others.

WASHINGTON - There were 28 active shooter incidents in the United States last year, up from 27 the previous year, the FBI said in a report released Tuesday. 

The FBI defines an active shooter as one or more individuals engaged in killing people in a populated area. 

The shooting incidents last year, carried out by 30 active shooters, killed 97 people and wounded 150, the FBI said. That compares with 85 killed and 128 wounded the previous year. 

The report, the FBI’s fifth in a series on active shooters in recent years, highlighted several characteristics of the shooters: 

  • 29 were male, one was female 
  • 26 acted alone 
  • 5 were in their teens, 13 in their 20s, 4 in their 30s, 5 in their 40s, 2 in their 50s and one in his 60s 

Nine of the shooters were killed by law enforcement officers at the scene of the shootings and five committed suicide. 

The deadliest shooting incident last year occurred on August 3 when a gunman shot and killed 23 people and injured 22 others at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas. 

The perpetrator, 21-year-old white supremacist Patrick Crusius, was later charged with capital murder. 

The shooting incident with the second-highest number of casualties came the next day when Connor Stephen Betts, 24, killed nine people and wounded 27 others outside a bar in Canton, Ohio. 

 

California Residents Buy Guns Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
COVID-19 Pandemic
California Residents Line Up to Buy Guns Amid Coronavirus Panic
Locals are spending their time in huge lines in grocery stores. But food is not the only thing people have been stocking up on in California – there are also lines in front of some gun stores
By Angelina Bagdasaryan
Tue, 03/24/2020 - 09:31
A law enforcement helicopter is seen near the scene where police officers were shot in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 17, 2016.
USA
Police: 1 Officer Dead, 1 More Wounded in Louisiana Shooting
Authorities say a suspect was taken into custody after a four-hour standoff with law enforcement. Dozens of police colleagues, meanwhile, gathered outside the hospital where the wounded officer was taken
By Associated Press
Sun, 04/26/2020 - 19:56
A History of Mass Shooters
USA
A History of Mass Shootings
Who commits public mass shootings? What motivates them to kill? With the help of a landmark database, VOA examines the social, psychological, emotional and environmental factors that contributed to these rare crimes.
FILE - In this March 16, 2020, file photo, a tree blooms outside the Supreme Court in Washington.
USA
Supreme Court Dismisses Challenge to New York Gun Law
Case centered on NYC law restricting where handgun owners can carry weapons; court also rules in favor of insurance companies in 'Obamacare' case
By VOA News
Mon, 04/27/2020 - 19:46
USA

