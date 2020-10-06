USA

FDA Discloses Vaccine Guidelines Blocked by White House

By Associated Press
October 06, 2020 05:15 PM
FILE - Nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, New York, July 27, 2020.
FILE - Nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, New York, July 27, 2020.

WASHINGTON - The Food and Drug Administration laid out updated safety standards Tuesday for makers of COVID-19 vaccines after the White House blocked their formal release, the latest political tug-of-war between the Trump administration and the government’s public health scientists.

In briefing documents posted on its website, the FDA said vaccine makers should follow trial participants for at least two months to rule out safety issues before seeking emergency approval. That requirement would almost certainly preclude the introduction of a vaccine before Nov. 3.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly insisted a vaccine could be authorized before Election Day, even though top government scientists working on the effort have said that timeline is very unlikely. On Monday, Trump said vaccines are coming "momentarily," in a video recorded after he returned to the White House.

Former FDA officials have warned that public perception that a vaccine was being rushed out for political reasons could derail efforts to vaccinate millions of Americans.

A senior administration official confirmed to the AP on Monday that the White House had blocked FDA's plans to formally publish the safety guidelines based on the two-month data requirement, arguing there was "no clinical or medical reason" for it.

But the FDA tucked the information into a memo posted ahead of an Oct. 22 meeting of its outside vaccine advisory panel. The group of non-governmental experts is scheduled to discuss general standards for coronavirus vaccines, part of FDA's effort to publicize its process and rationale for vaccine reviews. While information prepared for such panels does not carry the weight of a formal FDA guidance document, the release of the information makes clear the FDA plans to impose the safety standards for any vaccine seeking an expedited path to market.

To meet the FDA's threshold, companies would need to submit two months of follow-up from half of their trial participants after they receive their last vaccine dose to show there are no major side effects or health problems. Because vaccines are normally given to otherwise healthy people, the FDA requires strict evidence of their safety.

The requirements are aimed at companies seeking rapid approval through the FDA's emergency authorization pathway. That accelerated process, reserved for health emergencies, allows medical products onto the market based on a lower bar than traditional FDA approval.

Initial doses of vaccines for emergency use would likely be reserved for medical workers and people with health conditions that make them particularly vulnerable to coronavirus. Full FDA approval for the general population will require significantly more data and is not expected until mid-2021.

An FDA spokeswoman said Tuesday the vaccine guidelines are still "under review" but added that "the FDA has already communicated with individual manufacturers about its expectations."

The White House's attempt to block the information's release follows a string of instances in which the Trump administration has undercut its own medical experts working to combat the pandemic. FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn has been attempting to shore up public confidence in the vaccine review process for weeks, vowing that career scientists, not politicians, will decide if the shots are safe and effective.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has stoked excitement by saying he expects data on whether the company’s candidate works to be ready in late October. But a number of variables would still have to align for the company to submit, and the FDA to review and green light, a vaccine application before Nov. 3. Pfizer's competitors Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson are working on longer research timelines.

Vaccine development typically takes years, but the U.S. government has invested billions in efforts to accelerate the process and help multiple drugmakers prepare multiple candidates. All the doses will be purchased by the federal government for use vaccinating the U.S. population.

Beyond exposing the rift between the White House and FDA, the release of the information may have limited practical effect.

FDA scientists have been discussing the guidelines publicly for weeks and have made clear that the recommendations have already been shared with each of the vaccine developers.

"The companies know what we’re expecting," said Dr. Peter Marks, head of FDA’s vaccine division, in an online interview last week with the nonprofit Friends of Cancer Research.

Instead, Marks said, releasing the guidelines was "an attempt to help the public see what we're requiring of COVID-19 vaccines." He added that the guidelines would explain that all upcoming vaccines would be reviewed by FDA's independent panel of outside vaccine advisers before the agency makes its own final decision.

 

Related Stories

Pre-school teacher Mikki Laugier instructs students as they participate in an outdoor learning demonstration to display methods…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Reports: CDC Tells States to be Ready for COVID-19 Vaccines by Nov. 1
US also says it will not participate in global initiative to develop, manufacture and equally distribute vaccine because WHO is taking leading role in effort
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 09/02/2020 - 10:57 PM
FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn testifies before a U.S. Senate Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee.
COVID-19 Pandemic
FDA Chief Says Science Will Guide US Coronavirus Vaccine Approval
US health officials told lawmakers Wednesday that new infections are affecting younger people and public health guidelines need to be followed
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 09/23/2020 - 12:53 PM
FILE - In this Friday, June 12, 2020 file photo, a doctor holds a bag of blood plasma donated by a COVID-19 survivor.
The Infodemic: Trump, FDA Chief Overstated Results From Plasma Treatment
Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.
Polygraph.info
By Polygraph
Thu, 08/27/2020 - 04:23 PM
President Donald Trump listens as Dr. Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, speaks during a…
COVID-19 Pandemic
FDA Chief Apologizes for Overstating Plasma Effect on Virus
Apology follows President Donald Trump's announcement Sunday that the Food and Drug Administration had decided to issue emergency authorization for convalescent plasma
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 08/25/2020 - 03:22 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

FDA Discloses Vaccine Guidelines Blocked by White House

FILE - Nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, New York, July 27, 2020.
Economy & Business

Stocks Drop After President Trump Calls Off Stimulus Talks

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 file photo, the "Fearless Girl" bronze sculpture looks towards the New York Stock Exchange. Stocks are falling early Friday, Oct. 2 as Wall Street’s first reaction to President Donald Trump’s testing positive for the coronavirus was to retrench.
USA

Fed Chair Warns US Economic Recovery May Falter Without More Government Aid

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a Senate Banking Committee hearing, Sept. 24, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington.of the coronavirus pandemic. (Drew Angerer/Pool via AP)
COVID-19 Pandemic

Top US Military Leaders Quarantining After Coronavirus Exposure

FILE - U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley walks outside the Pentagon, in Arlington, Virginia, Sept. 11, 2020.
US Politics

Trump, Being Treated for COVID-19, Plans to Attend Second Debate With Biden

President Donald Trump walks out of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after receiving treatment as a COVID-19 patient, in Bethesda, Maryland, Oct. 5, 2020.