First Lady Speaks on Opioids in Only Solo Trip to Congress

By Associated Press
October 23, 2019 12:10 PM
First lady Melania Trump and White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway, right, adjust a microphone while they participate in a roundtable discussion on the opioid crisis, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Oct. 23, 2019.
WASHINGTON - Melania Trump is marking the one-year anniversary of a federal law that that increases access to treatment for people addicted to opioids.

The first lady made her only solo trip to Capitol Hill so far to thank Congress for passing the bipartisan SUPPORT Act her husband signed into law a year ago. She said that because of the law, “we are able to look at ways to reduce opioid use during pregnancy.”

FILE - First lady Melania Trump boards a plane, Oct. 1, 2018, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to Africa.
Melania Trump to Focus on Opioids, Newborns in Hospital Tour
First lady Melania Trump will travel to Philadelphia to meet with families of children who were affected by exposure to opioids while in the womb.   Mrs. Trump is being joined on her Wednesday visit to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.   The hospital has provided care to mothers with opioid use disorder and their newborn children for more than 45 years.   Mrs. Trump also plans to tour a neonatal intensive care nursery and speak at a U.S.

Her event drew a small crowd, including President Donald Trump’s senior adviser, Kellyanne Conway, and Republican members of the House and Senate. Also attending was Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, whose home state of West Virginia has the nation’s highest overdose rate.

There was no mention at the event of the Democrats’ impeachment drive against the president.

