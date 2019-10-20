Former Baltimore Mayor Thomas D'Alesandro, Nancy Pelosi's Brother, Dies at 90

The still popular former mayor of Baltimore and brother of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Thomas D'Alesandro III, died Sunday at 90.

The family said he had been suffering from complications from a stroke.

Pelosi, who is leading a congressional delegation in Jordan, issued a statement calling her brother "the finest public servant I have ever known...a leader of dignity, compassion, and extraordinary courage."

D'Alesandro was known around Baltimore as "Young Tommy," because his father, "Big Tommy," was also mayor and a U.S. congressman.

"Young Tommy" was president of the Baltimore City Council and was elected mayor in 1967, leading Baltimore through four of the most tumultuous years in the city's history. His challenges included a number of labor strikes that paralyzed city services, the push for urban renewal, and the riots that followed the assassination of Martin Luther King in 1968 from which Baltimore has never fully recovered.

D'Alesandro was also the first Baltimore mayor to appoint African-Americans to important city positions.

After deciding not to run for a second term in 1971, D'Alesandro went into private law practice and could still be seen dining in Italian restaurants and attending Baltimore Oriole baseball games until just before his death.