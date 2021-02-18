USA

Former US Senator Dole Says He Has Lung Cancer

By Reuters
February 18, 2021 12:40 PM
FILE PHOTO: Bob Dole attends welcome ceremony in honor of new Joint Chiefs Chairman Milley at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia
FILE PHOTO: Bob Dole attends welcome ceremony in honor of new Joint Chiefs Chairman Milley at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia

WASHINGTON - Former U.S. Republican Senator Bob Dole, who unsuccessfully ran for president in 1996, said on Thursday that he has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer and will undergo treatment beginning next week.

"Recently, I was diagnosed with stage-four lung cancer....while I certainly have some hurdles ahead, I also know that I join millions of Americans who face significant health challenges of their own," Dole, 97, said in a Twitter posting.

Known for his quick, searing wit and legislative skills, Dole had a long career in the U.S. Congress that included serving as Senate majority leader. In the early 1980s he chaired the Senate Finance Committee, which helps guide U.S. tax, trade and health policy.

He was soundly defeated by President Bill Clinton in the 1996 presidential election with Dole winning 40.7% of the vote to Clinton's 49.2%.

Dole suffered serious wounds in Italy during World War II that resulted in a long hospitalization.

Related Stories

House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin, presents the Congressional Gold Medal to former Sen. Bob Dole on Capitol Hill, Jan. 17, 2018, in Washington, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, watches.
USA
Longtime US Senator Bob Dole Awarded Congressional Gold Medal  
Former U.S. Senator and Republican stalwart Bob Dole said Wednesday he is “extremely honored” to be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal. The 94 year-old Kansas native received Congress’ highest civilian honor in a ceremony in the U.S. capitol, attended by many of his friends and former colleagues, including President Donald Trump.Trump called Dole a “great American” who “rose up from a small town in the heart of America to become…
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 01/17/2018 - 07:27 PM
FILE - Former Sen. Bob Dole watches as President Donald Trump speaks during a Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, May 29, 2017, in Arlington, Virginia.
US Politics
Congress Votes to Honor Bob Dole With Gold Medal
The House voted Tuesday to award the Congressional Gold Medal to former Sen. Bob Dole for his service to the nation as a soldier, legislator and statesman.   The medal represents Congress' highest expression of appreciation for distinguished contributions to the nation.   The Senate has already passed the legislation. Tuesday's voice vote approval sends the measure to President Donald Trump for his signature.   Dole,…
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Feds Arrest UCLA Student Accused of Sitting in Pence's Chair During Capitol Riot

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence hands the West Virginia certification to staff as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi looks on.
USA

Former US Senator Dole Says He Has Lung Cancer

FILE PHOTO: Bob Dole attends welcome ceremony in honor of new Joint Chiefs Chairman Milley at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia
Student Union

Anxiety Lurks Behind Coronavirus Pandemic for Many Under 30 

Alaska Pacific University students Kirsten Geren, Maddie Christiansen, Emily Grant and Lyreshka Castro take part in a youth…
Student Union

Harassment Cases Revive Worries of Racism at Boston College

Students walk past Black History Month posters on the Boston College campus, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Boston. Harassment by…
USA

US Unemployment Benefit Claims Rose Again Last Week

FILE - Holding a sign, a jobless man panhandles at an intersection in Falls Church, Virginia, April 3, 2020.