Four Killed in Missouri Shooting

By VOA News
March 16, 2020 11:48 PM
A gunman who crashed his car into a convenience store in Springfield, Missouri, on Sunday fatally shot four people, including himself, police said Monday. 

A police officer is among the dead. 

Officials say they arrived at the store after receiving a number of calls that someone in a car was shooting at other drivers and had deliberately driven through the front of the store. 

The gunman opened fire at officers and customers, leaving three dead at the scene before taking his own life. 

Springfield’s police chief said the officer died at a hospital. The gunman has not been identified, and the motive for his violent rampage is unclear.  

