USA

Frequency, Intensity of Extreme Weather Surprises Climate Scientists

By Jamie Dettmer
July 23, 2021 08:46 AM
A man looks on outside a house in an area affected by floods caused by heavy rainfalls in Bad Muenstereifel, Germany.
A man looks on outside a house in an area affected by floods caused by heavy rainfalls in Bad Muenstereifel, Germany.

From the West Coast of the United States to Canada, from Russia’s Siberia to Europe’s Rhineland, the past months have seen a series of extreme weather events — including abnormally high temperatures, forest fires and deadly flooding claiming the lives of hundreds of people.

In Canada, the coroner of British Columbia reported earlier this month that at least 486 sudden and unexpected deaths in a five-day period were mostly seniors living in unventilated homes who succumbed to heat exposure. A normal five-day period would see 165 unexpected deaths, she said.  

Scientists are attributing the extreme weather to climate change and a series of recent studies warns more is to come. 

Climatologists say it is a misnomer to dub what the world is seeing now "freak weather,” rather it is the unfolding of what they have been warning about — that rising carbon emissions lead to global warming and more extreme weather in the form of droughts, floods, heatwaves and storms. It is the new weather norm.  

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium visit an area affected by floods, following heavy rainfalls, in Pepinster, Belgium, July 16, 2021.
Extreme Weather Becoming the Norm, Not the Exception
Climate change already is increasing the frequency of extreme weather events, which are being made worse by global warming

 
German climatologist Dieter Gerten told National Geographic that the increase in “extreme events” is “something we’ve seen in climate model projections.” He was, however, still shocked by the scale of the flooding in Germany, where his hometown of Oberkail was also affected.

“I am surprised by how far it is above the previous record,” Gerten, a professor of global change climatology and hydrology at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, said.
 
Computer models suggest records will be broken much more frequently and in more places around the globe.

“This is the new normal,” Johannes Quaas, a meteorologist at Germany’s Leipzig University, told local reporters this week in remote briefings.  

While scientists are assessing how much of the extreme weather can be attributed to climate change, a string of so-called rapid attribution studies point to global warming as a major contributor. Such studies compare real-time data with models simulating the absence of carbon emissions.

A recent rapid attribution study by Friederike Otto of the University of Oxford suggested the deadly heatwave in the Pacific Northwest of the United States and Canada was “virtually impossible without human-caused climate change.” 
 
“Our results provide a strong warning: our rapidly warming climate is bringing us into uncharted territory that has significant consequences for health, wellbeing and livelihoods,” the study concluded.  
 
Aside from the cost in human lives, the extreme weather will have severe financial costs. By 2100, European flood damage could cost as much as $60 billion annually, if emissions are not significantly restrained and if little is done to prepare for floods and heatwaves, according to the Joint Research Center, the science and knowledge service of the European Union.  

Scientists say more must be done to build up resilience. In terms of the flooding in Germany and neighboring countries, for example, planners will need not only to focus on major rivers such as the Rhine and the Meuse, which rises in France and flows through Belgium and the Netherlands into the North Sea, but also on their tributaries.

German Bundeswehr soldiers help to clean up the debris following heavy rainfalls, in Bad Muenstereifel, North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany, July 21, 2021.
German Bundeswehr soldiers help to clean up the debris following heavy rainfalls, in Bad Muenstereifel, North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany, July 21, 2021.

With the storms in northern Europe, the West Coast of the United States and Canada struck by the most extreme heatwave on record, Siberia hit by raging forest fires and China flooded, pressure is mounting for November’s United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, or COP26, to mark a major increase in global efforts to curb carbon emissions.  

Rescue workers work at the site of the accident where extreme cold weather killed participants of an 100-km ultramarathon race in Baiyin
China Probes Deaths of 21 Runners After Freak Weather Hits Ultra-marathon
Provincial authorities have set up an investigation team to look into the cause of the incident

 
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry this week warned COP26 would be a “pivotal moment” in a “decisive year” for climate action.

In an impassioned speech midweek in London, he urged all large economies to come forward with new plans to cut emissions.

“The climate crisis is the test of our own times and, while it may be unfolding in slow motion to some, this test is as acute and as existential as any previous one. Time is running out,” he said.
 
He singled out China, the biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, urging it to be far tougher with its plans to reduce emissions.

“It’s imperative that we and China, and the rest of the world, are pulling in the same direction on this critical effort,” he said.
 
Chinese President Xi Jinping has pledged to reach zero carbon emissions by 2060, but climate critics note that the Chinese government is reluctant to link the country’s extreme weather with global warming, and Beijing has not detailed how it plans to meet its targets.

Related Stories

A damaged castle, left, is seen in Erftstadt-Blessem, Germany, July 17, 2021.
Europe
Death Toll Rises to 168 in Germany, Belgium Floods
Around 700 residents were evacuated late on Friday after a dam broke in the town of Wassenberg near Cologne, authorities said
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 07/17/2021 - 01:52 PM
This photo taken on May 22, 2021 shows rescuers carrying equipment as they search for runners who were competing in a 100…
East Asia Pacific
Extreme Cold Weather in China Kills 21 in Ultramarathon
Hail, freezing rain and gusts of wind hit the high-altitude race; deaths in rugged Gansu province spark public outrage Sunday over lack of contingency planning
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 05/22/2021 - 11:41 PM
King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium visit an area affected by floods, following heavy rainfalls, in Pepinster, Belgium, July 16, 2021.
Europe
Extreme Weather Becoming the Norm, Not the Exception
Climate change already is increasing the frequency of extreme weather events, which are being made worse by global warming
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Fri, 07/16/2021 - 03:39 PM
PHOENIX, AZ - JUNE 17: The sun rises behind saguaro cacti at Papago Park on June 17, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The National…
USA
US Facing Triple Weather Threats
US experiencing varying, but intense weather conditions
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 06/19/2021 - 02:07 AM
Jamie Dettmer
By
Jamie Dettmer

More Coverage

More U.S. News

COVID-19 Pandemic

US Ships Moderna Vaccine to Pakistan Amid Delta Variant Surge

A student receives the Convidecia COVID-19 vaccine from a health worker at a vaccination center setup in Jamia Naeemia, an…
USA

Republicans May Leave the Democrats Holding the Bag on Raising the Debt Ceiling

Women look up at the dome of the U.S. Capitol in Washington
Middle East

Iraq Expects Announcement to End US Combat Mission

FILE PHOTO: U.S. troops pictured in Iraq in 2020
COVID-19 Pandemic

New Zealand Suspends Quarantine-Free Travel with Australia

A giant sign painted near the main runway of the Wellington International Airport greets travelers returning home in Wellington…
Middle East

VOA Exclusive: Iraq Foreign Minister Says Deal Imminent on Withdrawal of US 'Fighting Forces'

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein gestures as he arrives for a meeting with his Greek counterpart in Athens, on Friday, Feb…