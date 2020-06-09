George Floyd to be Buried Tuesday

Family and friends are set to honor George Floyd with a private funeral Tuesday in the U.S. city of Houston, two weeks after his death in police custody inspired renewed protests against police brutality in numerous cities across the country.

After the funeral, Houston police will escort the funeral procession to the nearby city of Pearland, where Floyd will be buried next to his mother.

The public had their chance to pay their respects Monday, as thousands of people streamed through The Fountain of Praise church to view Floyd’s open casket. Memorials were also held last week in Minneapolis and Raeford, North Carolina, near where Floyd was born.

Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott was among those who paid tribute Monday. He told reporters outside the church that he will include Floyd’s family in discussions about police reform.

“George Floyd has not died in vain. His life will be a living legacy about the way that America and Texas responds to this tragedy,” Abbott said.

Outside the church, organizers assembled a large floral arrangement with white roses to spell the initials BLM for Black Lives Matter.

A mourner reacts after viewing the casket of George Floyd during a public visitation Monday, June 8, 2020, at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden met Floyd's relatives for more than an hour in Houston on Monday, according to the family's lawyer Benjamin Crump.

Crump said on Twitter that Biden “listened, heard their pain, and shared in their woe."

Also Monday, Derek Chauvin, the white officer who was filmed pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck for more than 8 minutes before Floyd’s death, made his first court appearance since the charges against him were upgraded to second-degree murder.

Chauvin said little during Monday’s brief hearing at a Minneapolis court as he appeared on closed-circuit television from a maximum-security prison. His next appearance is set for June 29.

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told reporters Monday that President Donald Trump is "appalled" by calls from some protesters and activists for police departments to be defunded. She said the president is “taking a look at various" proposals in response to Floyd’s death but offered no specifics.

In Minneapolis, where the 46-year-old Floyd died May 25, nine of the 12 City Council members pledged to disband the city’s police department.

“A veto-proof majority of the MPLS City Council just publicly agreed that the Minneapolis Police Department is not re-formable and that we're going to end the current policing system,” council member Alondra Cano tweeted Sunday.

In California, Governor Gavin Newsom ordered the state’s police training program to stop teaching chokeholds.

Denver’s police department announced Sunday that it has also fully banned the use of chokeholds. In addition, it said it would also require members of its SWAT team to activate their body cameras during operations.