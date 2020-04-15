Germany Arrests 5 in Plot Against US Bases

German prosecutors announced Wednesday the arrest of four Islamic State members accused of planning attacks against U.S. military sites in Germany.

A statement said the group had guns and ammunitions needed for their attacks, along with some materials for building explosive devices.

The prosecutors said the group had already scouted U.S. Air Force bases in Germany.

They identified the four, along with a fifth person in custody since last month, as nationals of Tajikistan who founded a terror cell in Germany after joining the Islamic State group last year.

Authorities said they were in contact with and received instructions from high-ranking Islamic State leaders in Syria and Afghanistan.