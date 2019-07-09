USA

Guatemalan Woman Living in Virginia Church Faces $214K Fine

By Associated Press
July 9, 2019 01:15 PM
Hundreds of Central American migrants walk together on the highway, after crossing the Guatemala – Mexico border, near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, June 5, 2019.
Hundreds of Central American migrants walk together on the highway, after crossing the Guatemala – Mexico border, near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, June 5, 2019.

CHARLOTTESVILLE - Federal officials are threatening to issue a $214,000 fine against a Guatemalan woman who has been living in a Charlottesville, Virginia, church for nearly a year.

Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church agreed to help protect Maria Chavalan Sut from deportation by allowing her to live in the church. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials have said they generally avoid entering sensitive locations such as places of worship.

Chavalan Sut has been seeking asylum since she was threatened and her home was burned in 2015. She took refuge in the church after ICE said she would be deported following a missed court date.

The Daily Progress reports that she received a ``Notice of Intent to Fine'' from ICE last week.
 
Lead pastor Rev. Isaac Collins called the letter a ``scare tactic.''  

 

Related Stories

00:02:08
The Americas
Guatemalan Poverty, Violence Top Concerns Ahead of Possible Asylum Pact with US
The U.S. and Guatemala are in talks on a possible “safe third country” deal that would prevent Hondurans and Salvadorans fleeing persecution from seeking asylum in the U.S. The discussions are part of a larger plan aimed at curbing the current Central American migration crisis at the U.S. southern border. But in Guatemala, a history of extreme poverty and violence has led many human rights groups to question the capability of its government to process asylum claims.
A group of more than a dozen Honduran migrants ride a raft across the Suchiate river
USA
US Looks to Strike Guatemala Asylum Deal Even as Country's Own Residents Flee
High murder rate, poverty and food insecurity among forces driving Guatemalans north
Ramon Taylor is a New York-based video journalist for VOA News.
By Ramon Taylor
June 25, 2019
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol patrol along the border fence, June 27, 2018, in Hidalgo, Texas.
USA
Guatemalan Boy Dies in US Border Custody
A Guatemalan boy in U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody died Monday, a day after beginning treatment for the flu. Carlos Gregorio Hernandez-Vasquez, 16, was found "unresponsive" while being held at the Weslaco Border Patrol Station. U.S. officials have not determined the cause of death, which is generally issued after an investigation by…
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
May 20, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press