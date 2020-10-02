USA

Harvey Weinstein to Face Six Additional Sexual Assault Charges in LA

By VOA News
October 02, 2020 07:05 PM
A group of women who have spoken out about Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct and who refer to themselves…
FILE - A group of women who have spoken out about Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct and who refer to themselves as the "Silence Breakers," face the media during a news conference at Los Angeles City Hall, Feb. 25, 2020.

Disgraced media magnate Harvey Weinstein was charged with six additional counts of criminal sexual assault in Los Angeles Friday, all stemming from three alleged rapes in the early 2000s.

Weinstein, who is currently serving a 23-year sentence in a state prison near Buffalo, N.Y., after being convicted in February of third-degree rape and forcible sexual assault of two women, has been accused of sexual assault or other misconduct by more than 100 women in the last three years.

The new charges against the former film producer are tied to the rape of a woman that took place in a Beverly Hills hotel sometime between September 2004 and September 2005, for which Weinstein has been charged with forcible rape and forcible oral copulation.

He is also accused of raping a second woman on two occasions in November 2009 and November 2010 in the same location. For this, Weinstein has been charged with two counts of forcible rape and two counts of forcible oral copulation.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office has yet to identify the victims.

The 68-year-old Weinstein is awaiting extradition to Los Angeles to face sexual assault and rape charges originally filed on Jan. 6 by the office of L.A. District Attorney Jackie Lacey. The four initial charges accused Weinstein of raping and sexually assaulting two women at different hotels within a period of 48 hours in February 2018.

Lacey’s office added a fifth count in April of sexual battery by restraint of a woman that allegedly took place in a hotel room in May 2010.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the hearing for these charges was delayed until Dec. 11.

In total, there are 11 counts pending against Weinstein in Los Angeles County. If convicted of the new charges, Weinstein could face up to 140 years in prison.

